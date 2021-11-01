The community of Fruitland continues to work together in an attempt to locate a 5-year-old boy, Michael Vaughan, who was reported missing on July 27.
For the past three months, Fruitland Police, state law enforcement officials and the community have tirelessly searched for Vaughan.
Community members plan to host a paint day to create more posters and billboards with Vaughan's picture to spread the word about his disappearance.
"I know most people couldn't imagine what this family is going through. It's been so devastating beyond words," event organizer Monique Sprong Petersen said. "These billboards are to be a reminder to keep looking everywhere for him."
Per the last update by the Fruitland Police Department on Oct. 22, the agency, Idaho State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are continuing with the search and investigating every tip that comes in. At last check, the total number of tips they've received through the tip lines is 530.
Fruitland PD needs the public’s assistance with the identification of the driver of a 2016-2020 model year, white Honda Pilot that was seen leaving the area of Southwest 8th Street around 6:47 p.m. the night Vaughan went missing.
They are also looking to identify an adult male with dark hair, wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts seen walking off of Southwest 8th Street, around the park area and the splash pad, toward the lower drainage behind the neighborhoods around that same time.
Vaughan has blonde hair, blue eyes, is about 3 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs roughly 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Minecraft t-shirt and dark blue briefs. He also responds to the nickname "Monkey."
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Fruitland Police Department at 208-642-6006, extension 0 or contact the department through their tip line at findmichael@fruitland.org.