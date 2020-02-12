CALDWELL — The Community Council of Idaho’s Immigration Legal Services Program is hosting a meeting next week to inform Treasure Valley residents about a new Trump administration immigration rule that could impact the permanent-resident status of some immigrants.
The rule would deny permanent-resident status to immigrants in the U.S. who are believed to become a "public charge," meaning they'll need some kind of public assistance such as Social Security supplemental income.
In late January, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump Administration rule. The rule will take effect Feb. 24.
In an email, Raquel Reyes, spokeswoman for the Community Council of Idaho and Familias Unidas, said that staff "felt it important that we conduct a training immediately providing factual information to assist our families and our community and to ease the fear and tension."
Familias Unidas, is the Community Council of Idaho's immigration services program.
The informational training will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Farmway Village Community Center.
There is a list of public benefits that are not subject to public charge consideration on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website at uscis.gov/news/fact-sheets/public-charge-fact-sheet.
Under regulations put in place in 1996, a public charge was used to describe someone who was primarily dependent on government assistance.
According to CNN, the 1996 rule only applied to cash benefits, such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Supplemental Security Income from Social Security. The new rule widens the definition of public charge and the groups who are expected to become dependent on government programs. It also includes more benefit programs to consider.