CALDWELL — Community Council of Idaho resumed some of its migrant and seasonal head start services this month for young children, allowing their parents to return to work.
Community Council opened up most of its migrant and season head start centers on June 10, for children ages 5 and under. The goal was to allow the children's parents to return to work without having to worry about child care.
Community Council shut down its offices in Caldwell in mid-March due to coronavirus concerns.
Because the concern over the virus remains, Irma Morin, CEO of Community Council of Idaho, said they are taking the reopening slow. The organization is checking every child's temperature before they get on the buses to the head start centers.
Morin has gotten some feedback from the migrant and seasonal head start educational coordinators who have worked closely with the children since the centers opened up.
"They say things are going well, we are doing multiple screenings a day, so the staff feels comfortable for the most part," Morin said.
Morin said the centers first opened up just for four hours a day, and now educational coordinators and staff are beginning to get back to full-time work hours. She said staff was paid their full salaries during the months they were not in the office.
"The staff is worried that if there is another crisis we will have to close back up again," Morin said.
She said the educational coordinators for the head start programs say the children are adapting, some better than others. She said with the staff wearing masks, it is difficult for some children with disabilities to get used to it and even more difficult for children who rely on lip reading to understand what people are saying.
"There is also a lot of disinfecting," Morin said. "It is overall more work for the educational coordinators because they have to clean everything and make sure the children are washing their hands as frequently as possible."
Classrooms are also socially distanced, which is also a challenge when children constantly want to play together and interact, Morin said.
Morin said the new protocols require extra effort but she thinks everyone involved understands that if they do not do temperature checks and disinfecting, "we could be exposing children and families to the virus."
"The educational coordinators are happy children are back, and we recognize there is a need for these programs to be opening up," Morin said.
Community Council of Idaho is a private nonprofit that operates multiple programs for Idaho farmworkers and their families.