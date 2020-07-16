CALDWELL — Community Council of Idaho, which provides services to farmworkers statewide, closed five Migrant and Seasonal Head Start centers due to positive cases of coronavirus.
As reported by the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday, the centers closed because some employees tested positive for coronavirus.
Community Council of Idaho CEO Irma Morin said the five centers — two in Caldwell and one each in Mountain Home, Weiser and Burley — are temporarily closed as they await professional cleaning to be completed.
Morin said one Head Start center was closed due to a positive case in an employee and another was closed because it was short-staffed after many staff members had been sent home because they had symptoms of the virus. The last three, Morin said, had positive cases.
Morin said many professional cleaning businesses are busy, so it has been difficult for the council to schedule a time to clean its facilities, but she hopes the centers will be open next week.
"We are taking all of the precautions we can," Morin said.
The council has seven centers that are still open. The centers opened June 10 and serve children ages 5 and under.
The Early Childhood Education Program is a federal program for migrant and seasonal farmworker children and their families. It is designed to encourage the success of migrant and seasonal farmworker children in school and later in life. The programs Community Council offers are early childhood education, nutrition and health and wellness.
"Our staff wants to get back to providing our services," Morin said. "They understand that we are serving a vulnerable population and that farmworkers are essential workers."
Morin said staff has also been concerned with the positive cases, but she said the council is taking precautions, the problem is the agency can't control what happens outside of its workplace.
The positive cases in the Head Start centers come as Idaho has begun to open businesses back up and has seen a spike in coronavirus cases.
According to state data, the number of Hispanics with positive coronavirus cases makes up 34% of Idaho's positive cases where the ethnicity of the person is known. Of the 12,445 cases in Idaho, 6,825 have ethnicity reported with them. Non-Hispanic cases make up 65% of Idaho's positive cases where the ethnicity is known.