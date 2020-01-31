TODAY
Nampa — 7th Annual Troop 112 Chili Feed & Auction, 6 p.m., Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, 601 16th Ave. S.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Nampa — Artists Reception EPIC Exhibition, 7 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Boise — BCT: Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod, 8 p.m., Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 W. Fulton St.
Boise — Be the Light! Sip and Shop!, 5 p.m., The Local, 5616 W. State St.
Boise — BLT: Second Samuel by Pamela Parker, 8 p.m., Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St.
Boise — The Blues Brothers Rock ‘N’ Soul Revue, 7:30 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Boise Bicycle Project Annual Impact Meeting, 6 p.m., 1027 S. Lusk St.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Compass Charter School — Cherry Lane Campus, 12 p.m., 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Ten Mile Christian Church Preschool & Kindergarten, 10:30 a.m., 3500 W. Franklin Road.
Caldwell — Caldwell Senior Dance, 6 p.m., Caldwell Senior Center, 1091 Everett St.
Boise — Curse of Toothless Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Boise — DJ Brochacho, 10 p.m., Reef, 105 S. Sixth St.
Boise — Exit The Body. A mystery farce. 8 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.
Boise — Fine Art Photography, 9 a.m., C.W. Moore Building, 250 S. Fifth St. Idaho Photographic Workshop.
Boise — Gigglebomb, 8 p.m., The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St.
Garden City — Idaho Scrapbook Show, 10 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 Glenwood St.
Boise — Idaho Steelheads vs. Rapid City Rush, 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Impressionism in the Northwest, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Jubal Fresh — FRESH TILL DEATH TOUR, 8 p.m., The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.
Boise — Jubal Live!, 8 p.m., The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.
Boise — Liquid Laughs Live Comedy, 8 p.m., 405 S. Eighth St.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Mike Rosenthal Solo Piano, 5:15 p.m., Chandlers — Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood Hotel 43, 981 W. Grove St.
Boise — Mr. Grant Olsen, Frankie Tillo, The Simplots, 8:30 p.m., Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St.
Boise — Mundek Clement—Stein and Aleix Vermaas, 8 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Boise — The Play That Goes Wrong, 8 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Garden City — The Red Light Variety Show Presents The Wild West, 8 p.m., Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St.
Meridian — Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening, 4 p.m., Vertical View Climbing Gym, 1334 E. Bird Dog Drive.
Boise — Strangeville Spotlight, 10 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Garden City — Teacher’s Day at the Winery, 2 p.m., Potter Wines, 5286 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Whitey Morgan, 8 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Nampa — The Wizard of Oz, 7:30 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Young Discoverers | My Hair is Standing on End!, 10:30 a.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.