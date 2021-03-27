Kendall Ford to partner with International Nutritional Sustainable Partners in hosting 'Farmers to Families'
Kendall Ford of Meridian has announced it is joining International Nutritional Sustainable Partners to host a drive-thru food drive 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 250 E. Overland Road.
The Farmers to Families drive through food event with INSP and Kendall Ford will bring a semi-truck loaded with over 1,200 USDA prepared boxes to give out to local families in need, according to the event announcement. Boxes include the main staples that many families rely on like proteins, breads, and produce. This event is open to the public.
Meridian Main Street Market announces April 17 season opening
Meridian Main Street Market is opening its 2021 season 9 a.m. Saturday, April 17, and will feature live music, local food trucks, a balloon artist and more. Performers include Elizabeth Findley at 9:30 a.m. and Charlie Marsical at noon. Fusion Frites, Tony's Tamales, Tiki Shaved Ice food trucks will be parked. Alex Wood will be twisting balloons 9:30-11:30 a.m.
The market is open until 2 p.m. and has more information on its website (meridianmainstreetmarket.com) and on Facebook. The market is set up at Meridian City Hall Plaza near the parking lot on the south side.
Saturday
Nampa — Cake Decorating, 10 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Virtual — Writer’s Workshop: Creative Writing for the Family, 2 p.m., All Ada Community libraries. adalib.org.
Garden City — Sportscard & Collectibles Show, free for all ages, 5 p.m., Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St.
Garden City — Blues at the Sapphire!, 7 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Garden City — Gary Tackett and Full Moon Rude Live at the Barrelhouse, 7:30 p.m., 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Farrell Dillon Master of Illusions — Comedy Magic, 8 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.