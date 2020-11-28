Community Calendar

Saint Alphonsus virtual Festival of Trees is underway until Nov. 30
“Share in the magic as we virtually display a wonderland of holiday splendor, featuring lavishly decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, and inspirational decor that are available to bid on and purchase online,” event organizers stated on the website. “The Festival of Trees wouldn’t be complete without a visit with Santa Claus. We will be offering personalized holiday videos from Santa. Each one is custom made to ensure your child’s delight!”
Proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit people and programs impacted by COVID-19.
Trees will be delivered to their new homes Dec. 1. Pictures of trees, wreaths and other biddable items are posted on the festival’s website: saintalphonsus.org/Festival.
Holiday-themed happenings continue at The Village at Meridian
The sights and sounds of the holidays can be found at The Village at Meridian, with decked and a decorated 50-foot holiday tree in Fountain Square. Community members are invited to participate in holiday activities throughout the season:
No-Contact Santa Visits
There will be two chairs separated by a console farmers table with plexiglass in the middle in order to protect guests and Santa while still creating a beautiful photo in Santa’s House. Guests are asked to sign up through TheVillageAtMeridian.com.
For guests who are not quite ready for an in-person visit with Santa, The Village at Meridian is offering virtual Santa visits now through Christmas Eve.
Next to Santa’s house in Fountain Square, children will find a magical mailbox to place their letters and wish lists to Santa.
Snowman Scavenger Hunt
Challenge the family to see who can find all 15 holiday happy snowmen hiding throughout the Village at Meridian property.
Ice Skating Rink
The ice rink is open for reservation-based skating. For those interested in learning how to ice skate, the Village at Meridian has partnered with Fireworks Skating Academy to offer lessons.
For more details, including about more upcoming events, visit thevillageatmeridian.com.
Community Calendar
Boise — Shop deals and support local businesses during Small Business Saturday all day in downtown Boise.