Saturday, Jan. 9
Nampa Elks Hoop Shoot 2021
The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw contest for children ages 8–13. The program is free to all contestants and provides youth with an opportunity to compete, connect and succeed through hard work and healthy competitions. The lessons learned at Hoop Shoot help kids develop grit. Because of Covid restrictions, this year there will not be any competition beyond the local level.
The Nampa Elks local Hoop Shoot will be held Saturday, Jan. 9 at the Nampa Christian High School, 11920 W. Flamingo Ave.
Registration of contestants will be as follows:
8 a.m. — 8 and 9-year-old boys and girls
9 a.m. — 10 and 11-year-old boys and girls
10 a.m. — 12 and 13-year-old boys and girls
Categories are determined by contestant age as of April 1, 2021.
Each group will have a 5–10 minute warm-up period after registration followed by the contest.
In case of a tie, a shoot-off will take place until a winner is determined for each group.
All contestants will be required to wear their mask unless they are shooting.
Shooters MUST bring their own basketball, 8 to 13-year-old girls should use a 28.5 basketball.
8 to 11-year-old boys should use a 2 28.5 ball, 12 and 13 year old boys a legal size basketball.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only one parent or guardian will be allowed to watch, no other children or non-participants.
Nampa — SoccerTykes is available through Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa — Cookie Decorating — Winter, 10 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Eagle — Tai Chi, 10 a.m., Fit Over 50 Fitness, 395 W. State St. City of Eagle.
Nampa — Youth Dance — Intro to Tap, 3 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Wilson Roberts, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Garden City — ME3 @ The Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 7 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Virtual — “Story Pirates — Sleep Squad,” 8 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. Family Pass is $35. “Proceeds from these performances will help the Morrison Center to reopen.”
Sunday, Jan. 10
Boise — Planet Kid Open Play, 11 a.m., the Wings Center, 1875 Century Way.
Nampa — Bob Ross Style Painting, 1 p.m., Nampa Senior Center, 207 Constitution Way.
Boise — Blaze and Kelly, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Virtual — Last Day “Story Pirates — Sleep Squad,” 8 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. Family Pass is $35. “Proceeds from these performances will help the Morrison Center to reopen.”
Monday, Jan. 11
Virtual — Homeschool Huddle: STEM, available after 10 a.m., Lake Hazel Branch Library, Hidden Springs Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — STEAM, 4:30 p.m., Lake Hazel Branch Library. adalib.org.
Boise — Jazz Monday: The Sidemen, 6 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
