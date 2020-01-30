TODAY
Boise — Aktive Pres: PhaseOne, 8 p.m., The Shredder, 430 S. 10th St.
Star — Al Anon, 9 a.m., Star Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.
Boise — Alex Sjobeck Solo Piano, 5:15 p.m., Chandlers - Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood Hotel 43, 981 W. Grove St.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — BCT: Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod, 7 p.m., Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 W. Fulton St.
Boise — BLT: Second Samuel by Pamela Parker, 7:30 p.m., Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St.
Boise — Board Games and Beer, 5 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 Bank Drive.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Compass Charter School — Black Cat Campus, 11:30 a.m., 4667 W. Aviator St.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Willow Creek Elementary, 3:45 p.m., 6195 N. Long Lake Way.
Boise — Curse of Toothless Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Boise — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 2 p.m., Library at Hillcrest, 5246 W. Overland Road.
Boise — Dungeons and Dragons: Role Playing for Beginners, 4:30 p.m., Ada Community Library Victory Branch, 10664 W. Victory Road.
Boise — Exit The Body. A mystery farce., 7:30 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.
Boise — Fine Art Photography, 9 a.m., C.W. Moore Building, 250 S. Fifth St. Idaho Photographic Workshop
Boise — Frim Fram 4, 8:30 p.m., Pengilly Saloon, 513 W. Main St.
Nampa — IMEA All-State Convention, Northwest Nazarene University, 623 S. University Blvd.
Boise — Impressionism in the Northwest, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Laser Engraver Appointment, 1 p.m., Boise Public Library — Main Branch 715 S. Capitol Blvd.
Star — Lego Lab, 4 p.m., Star Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.
Boise — Liquid Laughs Live Comedy, 8 p.m., 405 S. Eighth St.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Meridian — MC Leads Group 4, 3:30 p.m., Administrative Office, 275 S. Stratford Drive.
Boise — Qigong Series, 6 p.m., Library! at Cole & Ustick, 7557 W. Ustick Road.
Boise — Sapphire Movie Night: Some Like It Hot, 7 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Nampa — Senior Dance, 6 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Sippin' in the City, 5:30 p.m., Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove St.
Boise — Summerwind Skippers Jump Rope Class, 6:30 p.m., Summerwind Elementary gym, 3675 N. Jullion Way.
Boise — Travelin' Miles and Honey Bear, 7 p.m., Barbarian Brewing Downtown Taproom, 1022 W. Main St.
Nampa — TVAA Art Exhibition: EPIC, Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Boise — Vardis Fisher's Boise — A Unique Release Party, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St.
Boise — Virtual Reality Drop-In, 4 p.m., Library at Hillcrest, 5246 W. Overland Road.
Nampa — The Wizard of Oz, 7:30 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Young Discoverers | My Hair is Standing on End!, 10:30 a.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Middleton — Youtuber Club, 4 p.m., Middleton Public Library, 307 Cornell St.