TODAY
Boise — Amazing Let’s Roam Boise Scavenger Hunt: Hidden Treasures, 10 a.m., Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Caldwell — Betty Sims: An Eye for Injustice, 1 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 802 Arthur St.
Boise — Betty Sims: An Eye for Injustice, 1 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St.
Boise — The Boise State University Faculty Brass presents Music of Armenia and Its Diaspora: A Story of Tragedy, Resilience and Renewal, 5:30 p.m., 1910 University Drive.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Ten Mile Christian Church, 10 a.m., 3500 W. Franklin Road.
Boise — i9 Sports Winter Leagues, 8 a.m., Boise Valley Adventist School, 925 N. Cloverdale Road.
Boise — Impressionism in the Northwest, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Liquid Laughs Live Comedy, 8 p.m., 405 S. Eighth St.
Boise — Lookout Junction Train Show, 1 p.m., Library at Cole & Ustick, 7557 W. Ustick Road.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Middle of Nowhere Anime Club, 2 p.m., Library at Collister, 4724 W. State St.
Boise — Smooch! your sweetie!, GEM Center for the Arts, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Boise — Virtual Reality Appointment, 2 p.m., Library at Hillcrest, 5246 W. Overland Road.
Boise — Virtual Reality Drop-in, 12:30 p.m., Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association, 9 a.m., 2995 N. Cole Road #120, Alzheimer’s Association—Greater Idaho Chapter.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
MONDAY
Boise — After School Explorations: Build It!, 4:30 p.m., Lake Hazel Branch Library, 10489 W. Lake Hazel Road.
Nampa — American Red Cross Swimming Lessons, Nampa Rec. Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, 3:30 p.m., 1825 W. Chateau Drive.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Meridian Park Apartments, 5:15 p.m., 40 W. Autumn Park Lane.
Garden City — Brew-Ski Discount Mondays, 4 p.m., Barbarian Brewing Garden City Taproom, 5270 W. Chinden Blvd.
Nampa — Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, 6:30 p.m., Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 5680 E. Franklin Road, Ste. 12.
Garden City — Depth Psychology Discussion Group, 6:30 p.m., Boise Unitarian Universalist Church, 6200 N. Garrett St.
Boise — Jazz Monday, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd
Star — Maker Lab: Beeswax Candles, 4 p.m., Star Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.
Nampa — Nampa Art Guild, 7 p.m., Fleet Reserve Building, 1012 11th Ave. N.
Boise — Open Decks at The Lounge, 6 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Boise — Open Mic with Rebecca Scott & Emily Tipton, 8 p.m., Pengilly Saloon, 513 W. Main St.
Star — Overeaters Anonymous, 1 p.m., Star Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.
Boise — Pinterest Craft, 6:30 p.m., Victory Branch, 10664 W. Victory Road.
Nampa — TVAA Art Exhibition: EPIC, Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Boise — TVAA February General Meeting, 6 p.m., Boise Public Library — Main Branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd.
Meridian — Upcycle Craft Night, 6 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.