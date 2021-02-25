Nuestras Voces to host ‘Baila conmigo’
The Idaho State Museum’s upcoming Nuestras Voces (Our Voices) program “Baila Conmigo” (Dance with Me) will focus on a variety of traditional dances related to the Hispanic culture and community. This virtual event is free, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, and is presented entirely in Spanish. “From flamenco to Mexican folkloric dance, panelists will discuss how the language of movement connects communities, preserves cultures, and imparts individual significance for each person.”
Panelists:
- Estefanía Laishi Sanchez (director, Flamencos United LLC)
- Ana Maria Nevarez-Schachtell (director, Stay In School Quinceanera Program)
- Blanca Betancourt (director, Comparsa Zapatista de Idaho)
- Edith Gonzalez (teacher, Comparsa Zapatista de Idaho)
This event is the third in a new series of virtual events intended specifically to engage Idaho’s Spanish-speaking community, event organizers stated in a press release. In partnership with Bitner Vineyard. history.idaho.gov/events-programs/
Ballet Idaho virtually releases ‘For Pixie’
Ballet Idaho is virtually presenting Danielle Rowe’s “For Pixie” — “a uniquely personal [piece] inspired by the complex and passionate love that Rowe’s grandparents shared for one another.” Principal Dancer Adrienne Kerr and Company Dancer Justin Hughes will perform.
“For Pixie” can be viewed by Digital Season Subscribers, along with the rest of the currently released Ballet Idaho film offerings, on Ballet Idaho’s streaming platform, or rented à la carte for $15 at balletidaho1.vhx.tv/.
The work done by Ballet Idaho’s 2020/21 Season Film Partner, FrontRunner Films, truly makes the piece come to life, Ballet Idaho stated in a press release.
Thursday
Virtual — Idaho Technology’s develop.idaho conference, featuring keynote speakers and breakout sessions, 9 a.m. to noon. More information: hopin.com/events/develop-idaho-2021#sponsors.
Virtual — Preschool Art, Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org. Video available after 10 a.m.
Virtual — Tweens & Teens, Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org. Video available after 10 a.m.
Virtual — COVID-19 Vaccine Panel Event, 12–1 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Getting Back to Business: Answers to Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions, 12–1 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Surrogacy Information Seminar for gestational carriers via Zoom, 1 p.m., A New Beginning Surrogacy. anewbeginningsurrogacy.org.
Virtual — Teen Leadership Council, 4–5 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Nampa — Horticulture Workshops — Fruit Tree Pruning, 6-8 p.m., City Hall, 411 Third St. S. Free.
Garden City — Garrett Knight, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.