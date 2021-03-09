Tuesday
Boise — Headshots Helping Ronald McDonald House starts 9 a.m., Office Evolution, 999 W. Main St. Ste. 100.
Virtual — Preschool Storytime Live!, 9:30 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Storytime, Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org. Video available after 10 a.m.
Boise — “Thinking Green For March” is at Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St. Gallery opens 10 a.m.
Virtual — Tweens, 4:30 p.m., Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Virtual — The Ada Community libraries, Meridian Library District and Treasure Valley Reads are partnering in a community-wide virtual book discussion of “A Manual for Cleaning Women,” by Lucia Berlin. Find the event through your local library: adalib.org or mld.org/silverstone. 6–7 p.m.
Virtual — Yoga with Martha, 6–7 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Wednesday
Ada County — Take & Make Kits for ages preschool to adult are available while supplies last at Hidden Springs Library, 5849 W. Hidden Springs Drive; Lake Hazel Branch Library, 10489 W. Lake Hazel Road; Victory Branch, 10664 W. Victory Road. adalib.org.
Virtual — Baby Rhyme Time, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Nampa — A drive-thru mass food distribution will be held 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (or until food runs out) at the Ford Idaho Center, 16114 Idaho Center Blvd. There are no qualifications beyond a stated need of assistance.
Virtual — Dungeons & Dragons, 3:30–6:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Star — Kids Craft, 4:30–5 p.m., Star Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.
Showtimes at The Flicks March 9–11
Nomadland 4:30, 7:00, 9:30
Minari 4:50, 9:20
Land 7:20
My Salinger Year 5:00, 7:15, 9:35
Blithe Spirit 4:50, 7:05, 9:10
Caldwell ice rink transitioning for upcoming seasons
Caldwell’s Indian Creek Plaza will be temporarily closed through the end of March while the ice rink is put away and the team starts setting up for spring and summer events. Future event details are available at indiancreekplaza.com/events.