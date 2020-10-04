Sunday
Online — 11th Annual SueB Memorial 5K/10K walk/run hosted by the Women’s and Children’s Alliance and Ada County Paramedics kicks off. Register at runsignup.com. More information: wcaboise.org.
Online — Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge. “Dust off your trainers and air up your tires, it’s time to walk, run, or bike the Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge! The free virtual race can be completed anytime, anywhere until Oct. 11. Register at ridetober.com.
Garden City — SRRSCCA Auto Cross, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Check website for details.
Nampa — Canyon County Fall Home Show, 11 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Nampa — Bob Ross Style Painting, 1 p.m., Senior Center, 207 Constitution Way.
Online — The Infamous Stringdusters — live stream — from the Fox Theatre in Boulder, Colorado, 8 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St.
Monday
Online — Can’t Wait to Read Festival, 3 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Nampa — Can-Ada Back the Blue, 6 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Meridian — Caregiver Support Group, 6 p.m., Boise Music Therapy Company, 2525 N. Stokesberry Place B.
Nampa — Traditions Tang Soo Do, 6 p.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Tuesday
Online — Free Virtual Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Online — Construction Site Mission: Demolition! — Sherri Duskey Rinker, 10:30 a.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Online — Shelf Stuff Author Panel!, 4 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Becky Wallace — Far From Normal, 4:30 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Caldwell — Science Wizards, 4:30 p.m., Roberts Recreation Center, 504 Grant St.
Caldwell — Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market, 5 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave. Tuesdays on the Creek, featuring live music, begins at 6 p.m.
Online — Free Drop-In Writing Workshop, 6:30 p.m., The Cabin.
Online — Infant Adoption Information Seminar via Zoom, 6:30 p.m., A New Beginning Adoption Agency.
Book It!
Join a conversation on literature with fellow book lovers, book club members and author Elaine Ambrose at Garden City Library Foundation’s Treasure Valley Book Club Lunch and Share on Oct. 10 from noon to 1:30 p.m. The event will be carried live on Zoom. A $20 registration fee will support “Bells for Books” and other library programs for adults and children. Elaine Ambrose will teach how to write your own life stories by examining tragic, mysterious, humorous and inspirational moments in our lives.
The Garden City Library depends on fund-raising events to help it survive as a haven for readers and as a source for a multitude of programs for the entire community. Lunch will not be offered this year, in keeping with pandemic protocol.
For more information or to register, contact gcpl.foundation@gmail.com or Sue at 208-340-9450.
Upcoming Treasure Valley candidate forums
Meet the Candidates (virtually) with Meridian Chamber of Commerce. All Candidate Forums will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube.