TODAY
Valley Church is excited to have guest speaker Dave Roever at 10 a.m. Roever is enthusiastically received both nationally and internationally as a public speaker, according to a press release, and in every setting Roever's message is one of hope, using his life as an example — often drawing upon his war experiences of loneliness, peer pressure, disfigurement and pain, as well as life' s triumphs. Roever's weaves a message of courage, commitment, survival, and the power of the Gospel that touches and transforms those who hear him. Valley Church is at 2900 Life Way, Caldwell.
Garden City — Tag You're It!, 1 p.m., 504 E. 45th St. Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.
Garden City — Boise Spring Home & Garden Show, 5 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Galleries
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, noon, Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, noon, Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
MONDAY
Nampa — Balance & Fall Prevention Class, various times, Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa — Baby & Toddler Story-Time, 10 a.m., Public Library, 215 12th Ave.
ONLINE — Kindergarten All-Stars Online, 10 a.m., Library at Silverstone, 3531 E. Overland Road.
ONLINE — Virtual Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Library at Hillcrest.
Meridian — Story Time, 11:30 a.m., The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave.
ONLINE — Tween Book Talks, 2 p.m., Library at Silverstone.
ONLINE — School Age Fun, 4 p.m., Library at Hillcrest.
ONLINE — ASL Practice Group Online, 7 p.m., Library at Silverstone.
ONLINE — Virtual Let's Connect, 7 p.m., Library at Hillcrest.
TUESDAY
Nampa — Digital Music, 10 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Meridian — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Library at Silverstone.
ONLINE — Credit Matters: Know Your Score and More, 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center
ONLINE — Virtual Teen Space (with Minecraft), 2 p.m., Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
ONLINE — Teen Hangout, 4 p.m., Library at Hillcrest.
Caldwell — Farm to Fork Farmers' Market, 5 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Caldwell — Tuesdays on the Creek with live music, 6 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Nampa — Summer Cross Country Training, 6:30 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
ONLINE — ZOOM — Chakras Basics for Daily Living with Lisa Erickson, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Garden City — In 3-D: "THE BLOB" at Story Story Late-Night, 9 p.m., Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St.
Later
Idaho Humanities Council is hosting free virtual Connected Conversations with diverse speakers on Tuesdays to discuss various humanities subjects with people around the state. The next Connected Conversations will be “The Black Experience in Idaho,” 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, featuring Terrence Scraggins and Kam Diaz. To sign up, visit eventbrite.com and search “Idaho Humanities Council.”