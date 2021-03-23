2 Treasure Valley farmers markets announce season opening
The Boise and Nampa farmers markets have announced their season openings.
Boise Farmers Market’s online store (theboisefarmersmarket.com/bfmdrivethru) will open March 30, with the first pickup date of April 3. Patrons are able to place an order for pickup 7 a.m. March 30 until 11:30 p.m. March 31. Pickup is at 1500 Shoreline Drive.
Nampa Farmers Market will open 9 a.m. April 10, with its grand opening scheduled for April 24. The market operates weekly, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, at Lloyd Square in downtown Nampa. nampafarmersmarket.com.
Tuesday
Virtual — Preschool Storytime Live!, 9:30 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Spring Break Camp, 10 a.m., Idaho State Museum.
Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Boise — Charlie Sutton, 6 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Virtual — Marc C. Johnson — Crowdcast Live Event, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books. rdbooks.org.
Boise — Trivia and Industry Night!, 7 p.m., Meriwether Cider House, 224 N. 9th St.
Virtual — Yoga with Martha, 6–7 p.m. All Ada Community libraries. adalib.org.
Wednesday
Ada County — Take & Make Kits for ages preschool to adult are available for pickup while supplies last at participating Ada Community libraries. More info: adalib.org.
Virtual — Spring Break Camp starts 10 a.m. Idaho State Museum. history.idaho.gov/events-programs/
Virtual — Baby Rhyme Time is available at all Ada Community libraries. Video is available after 10 a.m. adalib.org.
Virtual — Drop-in Book Club Treasure Valley Reads event is being hosted by Boise Public Library. All Ada Community libraries. 12 p.m. adalib.org.
Virtual — Dungeons & Dragons starts 3:30 p.m. for Star Branch Library and Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Star — Kids Craft, 4:30 p.m., Star Branch Library.
This Month
March March For Meals 2021: Community members are invited to support March For Meals by taking a walk on their own or in small groups by March 31. Walkers are encouraged to tag/mention Metro Meals on Wheels on social media using the hashtag #MarchForMetro2021, and include a photo. Donations are also encouraged: metromow.maxgiving.com.
Idaho Botanical Garden Land Art Exhibit: Community members are invited to visit the Idaho Botanical Garden and see its third annual Land Art Exhibit March 20 – April 30. Idaho Botanical Garden hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday to Sunday. Adult admission: $9.
March To End Hunger: Businesses, churches, families and other groups are invited to participate in Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’ 10th annual March to End Hunger by hosting food drives. The campaign runs thru March 31. More information: Sarah Howard, event and volunteer manager: sarahh@boiserm.org or 208-343-4680 ext. 1400.