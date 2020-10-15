Special Olympics Idaho’s Law Enforcement Torch Run culminates at Idaho Capitol
Special Olympics Idaho’s State Summer Games were canceled this year, however, to adjust, law enforcement throughout all of Idaho and Eastern Oregon stepped up to show support for Special Olympics athletes and programs by raising awareness during the 2020 Torch Run, according to a press release. The Law Enforcement 2020 Torch Run Tour has seen agencies statewide and into Eastern Oregon create videos and take pictures with the “Flame of Hope,” in a fun, creative campaign to show support, according to a press release. On Oct. 22, the campaign concludes with a Torch Run celebration at the Statehouse steps where Governor Brad Little will speak at noon in support of the message “inclusion for all.” Law enforcement agencies statewide will be participating and in attendance as well.
Assembly for the event starts at 11 a.m., the release stated, then the rally will begin with the lighting of the cauldron and a message from the governor. Special Olympics Idaho to will make an announcement about its 50th anniversary coming in 2021.
Thursday
Nampa — Keys to Horsemanship Workshops, 9:30 a.m., Birt Arena, 2520 E. Lewis Lane.
Online — Free Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Caldwell — Free webinar on dementia care with Autumn Wind & Karcher Estates, noon. Prestige Care.
Boise — Hoptober Freshtival, 3 p.m., Boise Brewing, 521 W. Broad St.
Nampa — First Steps to Starting a Business: An introduction to Sales and Use Tax and Your New Business Checklist, 4:30 p.m., Nampa Public Library.
Boise — Helhest Helfest, 5 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road.
Caldwell — Nerds Night Out is happening at Downtown Get Down, Indian Creek Plaza, 6 p.m., 120 S. Kimball Ave. Yes costumes are encouraged. Participants are invited to a free evening full of science, Star Wars, a lego contest and a DJ from TGG Dance Studio. Prizes will be awarded in each age group.
Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise, 6 p.m., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.
Online — Apron Strings are Literary Things — Mothers and Daughters Author Panel, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Speed Dating | Singles Events, 7 p.m., eventbrite.com.
Online — Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Nampa Public Library.
Nampa — DAV Chapter 13 Monthly Meeting, 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 619 12th Ave. S.
Garden City — ME3, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Mission Improvable, 8 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Friday
Online — Open Studio with James Castle House Resident Kailey Barthel — Morning Coffee Break, 10 a.m., presented by the James Castle House and Boise City Department of Arts & History.
Online— Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Board Games, 6 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch Library. Ada Community Libraries.
Garden City — Blue’s Addicts, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.