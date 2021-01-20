Wednesday, Jan. 20
Garden City — Take & Make Kits Available for Pickup at Hidden Springs Library 5849 W Hidden Springs Drive; Lake Hazel Branch Library, 10489 W. Lake Hazel Road; Star Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.; Victory Branch, 10664 W. Victory Road. Preschool Kits: Cupcake Liner Penguin; Kids: Scratch Art Bookmarks; Tweens/Teens: Oil Pastel. Check out adalib.org. for activities.
Garden City — 38th Annual Dennis Dillon Car Sale begins 9 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Car Sale runs thru Jan. 24. expoidaho.com.
Virtual — Baby Rhyme Time, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Virtual — Dungeons and Dragons, 3:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Nampa — Diabetes Prevention Program, 5:30 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Ryan Wissinger, 6 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Nampa — Virtual Game Night: Dungeons & Dragons, 6–9 p.m., Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. S. nampalibrary.org.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Boise — In-person Boise Musical Theater is available at Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St. boiselittletheater.org.
Garden City — 38th Annual Dennis Dillon Car Sale begins 9 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Car Sale runs thru Jan. 24. expoidaho.com.
Virtual — Preschool Art: Watercolor Salt Resist, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Branch Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Boise — Yin Yoga Lunchtime Bliss, noon, Source Meditation Space, 242 N. Eighth St.
Virtual — City Club of Boise and other partners will host the 26th annual 'Pundits Forum' noon-1 p.m. Topics include issues that will shape this year's state legislative session and the challenges of governing in a global pandemic, according to the event description. Registration is $10 for non-members. cityclubofboise.org/upcoming-events.
Boise — Garrett Mayer, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Virtual — University of Idaho is hosting its annual "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Keynote Address" starting 6 p.m. MST. Edward Onaci, associate professor of history and African American and Africana Studies and author of “Free the Land,” will present “Free the Land! The New Afrikan Independence Movement and the Biographical Consequences of Social Movement Activism.” Registration is available through uidaho.edu/events.
Nampa — DAV Chapter 13 Monthly Meeting, 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 619 12th Ave. S.
Virtual — Women’s Voices Book Club, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St. rdbooks.org.
Later events
IBL events and other partners are hosting a free Job and Career Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28 at the Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz Family Fun Zone, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. Job seekers can register at idahocareerfair.com and are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes and "dress for success." More than 30 employers and community partners from an assortment of industries will be participating, according to the event announcement. Information about educational opportunities will also be available.