Band, orchestra students Invited to participate in world premiere composition
The University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music has announced it is inviting all ninth through 12th grade band and orchestra students throughout the United States to perform in a virtual world premiere composition created by U of I Professor Dan Bukvich.
"Festival Fanfare" was composed to commemorate the 44th annual University of Idaho Band and Orchestra Festival, according to the U of I announcement, and designed to incorporate virtual performance recordings from participating high school musicians.
The composition will be broadcast internationally in late spring and will include Lionel Hampton School of Music woodwind, brass, percussion, piano and string ensembles, the announcement stated, along with the high school band and orchestra participants.
To participate, students need to register to attend the virtual Bandfest and Stringfest, a Zoom music festival from 9-10:30 a.m. PST, Saturday, Jan. 23. The festival will include live master classes led by faculty, the music for Festival Fanfare and instructions for submitting videos to perform in the world premiere.
Registration is available through the university's website. Visit uidaho.edu/class/music for more information.
Friday, Jan. 15
Boise — Planet Kid Open Play, 9 a.m., Wings Center, 1875 Century Way.
Virtual — Music & Movement, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Virtual — Anime Club, 4:30pm, Hidden Springs Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Boise — Cunningham and Moss, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Garden City — Winter Blues Weekend: Brooke Nicole with Blind Harpdog’s All Star Band, 7 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Boise — Planet Kid Open Play, 9 a.m.,Wings Center, 1875 Century Way.
Virtual — Self Care Saturday, available after 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Nampa — Youth Painting, 1 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Dan Costello, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Parents Night Out, 6:30 p.m., Wings Center, 1875 Century Way.
Nampa — Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tournament, 7 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Winter Blues Weekend: Trials and Tribulations and RJ McGinnis Band, 7 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Boise — Mood Swing, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Planet Kid Open Play, 11 a.m., Wings Center, 1875 Century Way.
The Flicks Showtimes
Jan. 15-17
News of the World 1:20, 4:20, 6:50, 9:20
Promising Young Woman 2:00, 4:30, 7:00, 9:30
The Dig 1:45, 4:40, 7:05, 9:25
MLK/FBI 12:20, 2:40, 4:55, 7:15, 9:35