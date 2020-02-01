TODAYNampa — 23rd Annual Indoor Triathlon, 8:30 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Marsing — 59th Marsing Disaster Auction, 10:13 a.m., Marsing Community Hall, 126 S. Second Ave. W.
Boise — 80’s Dance Party with Casio Dreams!, 8 p.m., Willi B’s Saloon, 12505 W. Chinden Blvd.
Meridian — Are You Up For Yoga, Dog?, 5 p.m., Meridian Canine Rescue, 501 E. Scenery Lane #100.
Boise — Audio Moonshine Album Release, 8 p.m., The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St.
Boise — BCT: Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod, 8 p.m., Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 W. Fulton St.
Boise — Betty Sims: An Eye for Injustice, 1 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St.
Boise — BLT: Second Samuel by Pamela Parker, 2 p.m., Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St.
Boise — Boise State men’s basketball vs. Nevada, 8 p.m., Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane.
Caldwell — Caldwell Train Depot Open House, 12 p.m., 701 Main St.
Boise — Connections, 12 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Nampa — CPR/AED & First Aid Class, 9 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Curse of Toothless Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Nampa — Destination Wellness Health Fair 2020, 10 a.m., Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. S.
Boise — Exit The Body. A mystery farce. 8 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.
Boise — FREE ZOO DAY — Wild at Heart, 10 a.m., Zoo Boise, 355 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Garden City — Friends Happy Hour — Mixology 101, 4 p.m., The Twisted Kitchen, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — i9 Sports Winter Leagues, 8 a.m., Boise Valley Adventist School, 925 N. Cloverdale Road.
Garden City — Idaho Scrapbook Show at Expo Idaho, 10 a.m., 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Idaho Steelheads vs Rapid City Rush, 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd.