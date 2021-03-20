Saturday
Nampa — Residents and their dogs are invited to come by the Nampa Civic Center Saturday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. for St. Puptricks. A costume contest begins at noon and a talent contest begins at 1:30 p.m. Entry is free.
Boise — Idaho Botanical Garden is inviting community members to its third annual Land Art Exhibit March 20 – April 30, with a free opening and meet the people event Saturday 2–4 p.m. Idaho Botanical Garden hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday to Sunday. Adult admission: $9.
Nampa — American Red Cross Babysitter Training, 9 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — “Thinking Green For March” is at Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St. Gallery opens 10 a.m.
Garden City — Boise Spring Home Show, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. “Over 200 displays and remodeling/landscaping inspiration.” Adult admission: $5. Thru March 21.
Caldwell — Spring Equinox — Food, Music, Rosé, 11 a.m., Hat Ranch Winery, 15343 Plum Road.
Nampa — Water Safety Instructor Course, 11 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa — Youth Painting, 1 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Afternoon Comedy Patio, 2 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140.
Caldwell — Cajone Alone, 2 p.m., Kindred Vineyards, 14253 Frost Road.
Boise — Tom Taylor, 6 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Garden City — West Abbey Road, 7 p.m., The Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Virtual — Dixie’s Happy Hour, 7 p.m., morrisoncenter.com. Tickets $35 before fees.Thru March 21.
Nampa — Co-ed Dodgeball Tournament, 7:30 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
This Month
March For Meals — Community members are invited to support March For Meals, which will help fundraise for the Metro Meals on Wheels program, by taking a short walk on their own or in small groups by March 31.
Walkers are encouraged to tag/mention Metro Meals on Wheels on social media using the hashtag #MarchForMetro2021, and include a photo. Donations are also encouraged: metromow.maxgiving.com.
March To End Hunger — Businesses, churches, families and other groups are invited to participate in Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’ 10th annual March to End Hunger by hosting food drives. The campaign runs thru March 31. More information: Sarah Howard, event and volunteer manager: sarahh@boiserm.org or 208-343-4680 ext. 1400.