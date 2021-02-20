Technology and conference theme

Saturday

Today is the final day of ice skating season at the Caldwell Ice Ribbon in Indian Creek Plaza. After the last day, Indian Creek Plaza has announced it will be temporarily closed through the end of March in order to transition back into a premier gathering place for the rest of this years' events.

Nampa — Dare to Dance Competition kicks off 8 a.m. at Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S. More info: nampaciviccenter.com/events/events-tickets/.

Virtual — Self Care Saturday, Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org. Video available after 10 a.m.

Nampa — Youth Painting, 1 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.

Boise — Bloom (from Bread & Circus) Solo, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.

Nampa — Sweetheart Dinner, 5 p.m., Columbia High School, 301 S. Happy Valley Road.

Virtual — Dead Meadow — Levitation Session, 6 p.m., Knitting Factory. facebook.com/knitboise.

Garden City — Dan Costello’s Annual All-Star Birthday Concert, 7 p.m., The Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.

Sunday

Nampa — Bob Ross Style Painting, 1 p.m., Nampa Senior Center 207 Constitution Way.

Monday

Virtual — Homeschool Huddle Lesser-Known History. In honor of Black History Month: Bass Reeves, Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org. Video available after 10 a.m.

Virtual — QSA, 5 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.

Boise — The Sweet Swede Mic, 8 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140.

Develop Idaho conference

Tech professionals, enthusiasts and the public are invited to "Solutions that Differentiate: Inspirational stories of grit and pivots building success in a challenging and dynamic year," 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. The virtual conference features speakers and break out sessions (beginning around 9:30 a.m.), including: 

Telehealth Transformation

Leaning into Chaos & Listening to Our Heros; A Case Study in Customer Driven Design

What to Expect from the FCC

Diversity in Technology

Cyber Security Panel

Predicting Failure with Data Analytics

Talent Management with a Remote Workforce

Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons Companies, is scheduled to deliver the opening keynote at 9 a.m. Amy Gile, CEO Silver Draft, is scheduled to give the closing keynote at 11:20 a.m. More information is available at hopin.com/events/develop-idaho-2021#sponsors.

