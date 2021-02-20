Saturday
Today is the final day of ice skating season at the Caldwell Ice Ribbon in Indian Creek Plaza. After the last day, Indian Creek Plaza has announced it will be temporarily closed through the end of March in order to transition back into a premier gathering place for the rest of this years' events.
Nampa — Dare to Dance Competition kicks off 8 a.m. at Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S. More info: nampaciviccenter.com/events/events-tickets/.
Virtual — Self Care Saturday, Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org. Video available after 10 a.m.
Nampa — Youth Painting, 1 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Bloom (from Bread & Circus) Solo, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Nampa — Sweetheart Dinner, 5 p.m., Columbia High School, 301 S. Happy Valley Road.
Virtual — Dead Meadow — Levitation Session, 6 p.m., Knitting Factory. facebook.com/knitboise.
Garden City — Dan Costello’s Annual All-Star Birthday Concert, 7 p.m., The Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Sunday
Nampa — Bob Ross Style Painting, 1 p.m., Nampa Senior Center 207 Constitution Way.
Monday
Virtual — Homeschool Huddle Lesser-Known History. In honor of Black History Month: Bass Reeves, Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org. Video available after 10 a.m.
Virtual — QSA, 5 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — The Sweet Swede Mic, 8 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140.
Develop Idaho conference
Tech professionals, enthusiasts and the public are invited to "Solutions that Differentiate: Inspirational stories of grit and pivots building success in a challenging and dynamic year," 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. The virtual conference features speakers and break out sessions (beginning around 9:30 a.m.), including:
Telehealth Transformation
Leaning into Chaos & Listening to Our Heros; A Case Study in Customer Driven Design
What to Expect from the FCC
Diversity in Technology
Cyber Security Panel
Predicting Failure with Data Analytics
Talent Management with a Remote Workforce
Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons Companies, is scheduled to deliver the opening keynote at 9 a.m. Amy Gile, CEO Silver Draft, is scheduled to give the closing keynote at 11:20 a.m. More information is available at hopin.com/events/develop-idaho-2021#sponsors.