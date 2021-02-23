Tuesday
Virtual — Preschool Storytime Live!, 9:30 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Storytime, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Tweens, 4:30 p.m., Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Virtual — Evening Book Club, 6 p.m., Hidden Springs Library. adalib.org.
Virtual — Community Conversations — Adelaide Perr — Degloved, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop. rdbooks.org.
Wednesday
Boise — Preschool Kits: Paperbag Elephant Hand Puppet, Kids Kits: Dream Catchers, are available while supplies last at Hidden Springs Library, 5849 W. Hidden Springs Drive; Lake Hazel Branch Library, 10489 W. Lake Hazel Road;
Virtual — Baby Rhyme Time, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org. Video available after 10 a.m.
Nampa — A drive-thru community food distribution will take place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until food runs out) at the Ford Idaho Center, 16114 N. Idaho Center Blvd. Sponsored by the Idaho Food Bank and other community partners. No qualifications required. Event organizers are looking for volunteers. Contact the City of Nampa or visit the Facebook page for more information.
Virtual — Dungeons & Dragons, 3:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Kids Craft, 4:30 p.m., Star Branch Library. adalib.org. Kits are available while supplies last at 10706 W. State St.
Nampa — Got Chocolate?, 5:30 p.m., Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. S.
Develop Idaho conference
Tech professionals, enthusiasts and the public are invited to “Solutions that Differentiate: Inspirational stories of grit and pivots building success in a challenging and dynamic year,” 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. The virtual conference features speakers and break out sessions (beginning around 9:30 a.m.), including:
Telehealth Transformation
Leaning into Chaos & Listening to Our Heros; A Case Study in Customer Driven Design
What to Expect from the FCC
Diversity in Technology
Cyber Security Panel
Predicting Failure with Data Analytics
Talent Management with a Remote Workforce
Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons Companies, is scheduled to deliver the opening keynote at 9 a.m. Amy Gile, CEO Silver Draft, is scheduled to give the closing keynote at 11:20 a.m. More information is available at hopin.com/events/develop-idaho-2021#sponsors.
Cancelled events
Event organizers have announced the annual Idaho Watercolor Society show, scheduled to be held March 1 at the Capitol Rotunda has been cancelled due to security concerns.