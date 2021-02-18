Tech professionals, enthusiasts and the public are invited to Develop Idaho, 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. Develop Idaho is a virtual conference featuring speakers, break out sessions and more. Topics include "Telehealth Transformation, "Leaning Into Chaos & Listening To Our Heroes," "Product Operations" and more. Themes speak to overcoming, adapting and evolving. More information is available at hopin.com/events/develop-idaho-2021#sponsors.
Thursday
Event organizers have announced the warmer weather is affecting the ice rink, and hours of operation may vary. Patrons are encouraged to check Indian Creek Plaza's Facebook page and website: indiancreekplaza.com.
Skate For A Cause continues Thursday, Feb. 18 for Lakevue Elementary.
Star — Tweens & Teens: Murder Mystery Kit is available at Star Branch Library, 10706 W. State. St. adalib.org.
Virtual — Baby Rhyme Time, 10 a.m., Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Virtual — Preschool Art: Fizzy Paint, Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. Video available after 10 a.m. adalib.org.
Nampa — DAV Chapter 13 Monthly Meeting, 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 619 12th Ave. S.
Friday
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Music & Movement, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Anime Club, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Boise — Rob Harding, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Brandon Vestal — Live at the Lounge!, 8 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Saturday
Nampa — Dare to Dance Competition kicks off 8 a.m. at Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S. More info: nampaciviccenter.com/events/events-tickets/.
Virtual — Self Care Saturday, Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org. Video available after 10 a.m.
Nampa — Youth Painting, 1 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Bloom (from Bread & Circus) Solo, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Nampa — Sweetheart Dinner, 5 p.m., Columbia High School, 301 S. Happy Valley Road.
Virtual — Dead Meadow — Levitation Session, 6 p.m., Knitting Factory. facebook.com/knitboise.
Garden City — Dan Costello's Annual All-Star Birthday Concert, 7 p.m., The Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.