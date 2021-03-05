Opal Theatre Company 'Humans'

Opal Theatre Company performs “Humans.”

 Courtesy Opal Theatre Company

Local theater companies produce 'Speech and Debate'

Opal Theatre Company has with Boise Little Theater to produce “Speech & Debate” by Stephen Karam, available virtually March 5–7.

"Frustrated by the hypocrisy they see in their parents, teachers, and the members of the school board, an unlikely trio set out to find a common truth and make their voices heard as they revive a defunct school club and take on the world."

Audience members will be able to purchase a rental of the production and watch for up to 48 hours after purchase. Recommended for audience members 13 years of age and older. General rental cost is $10. opaltheatre.org.

Friday

Virtual — Music & Movement, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.

Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.

Boise — Hour with the Expert, 1 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.

Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.

Boise — One year anniversary paired with Ribbon Cutting ceremony with Boise Chamber, 4 p.m., SALT by Pepper, 1109 W. Main St.

Virtual — Anime Club, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.

Garden City — Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young Tribute, 7 p.m., The Sapphire Room, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.

Virtual — Magic: The Gathering, 7 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library (begins 6 p.m.). adalib.org.

Garden City — Idaho Opry, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.

Saturday

Nampa — Short Sports is happening at Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.

Nampa — Great Idaho Gun Show, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd. Cost $9.

Nampa — Cure for Cabin Fever: Oregon Trail Historic Reserve Hike, 9:30 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.

Nampa — Beginning Racquetball, 10 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.

Virtual — Book Discussion — "A Manual for a Cleaning Lady" (Treasure Valley Reads event), 1-2 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.

Boise — Croqueta and Rioja Tempranillo wine pairing, 6 p.m., The Basque Market, 608 W. Grove St.

Virtual — Acid Mothers Temple — Levitation Session, 7 p.m., Knitting Factory.

Garden City — Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young Tribute, 7 p.m., The Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.

Garden City — Boise 51, 7:30 pm, Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.

Nampa — Nampa Rec Center’s Spring Sports Madness!, 7:30 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.

Showtimes at The Flicks Friday – Sunday

Nomadland 1:45, 4:30, 7:00, 9:30

Minari 12:20, 4:50, 9:20

Land 2:50, 7:20

My Salinger Year 12:30, 2:45, 5:00, 7:15, 9:35

Blithe Spirit 12:25, 2:40, 4:50, 7:05, 9:10

