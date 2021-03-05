Local theater companies produce 'Speech and Debate'
Opal Theatre Company has with Boise Little Theater to produce “Speech & Debate” by Stephen Karam, available virtually March 5–7.
"Frustrated by the hypocrisy they see in their parents, teachers, and the members of the school board, an unlikely trio set out to find a common truth and make their voices heard as they revive a defunct school club and take on the world."
Audience members will be able to purchase a rental of the production and watch for up to 48 hours after purchase. Recommended for audience members 13 years of age and older. General rental cost is $10. opaltheatre.org.
Friday
Virtual — Music & Movement, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — Hour with the Expert, 1 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — One year anniversary paired with Ribbon Cutting ceremony with Boise Chamber, 4 p.m., SALT by Pepper, 1109 W. Main St.
Virtual — Anime Club, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Garden City — Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young Tribute, 7 p.m., The Sapphire Room, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Virtual — Magic: The Gathering, 7 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library (begins 6 p.m.). adalib.org.
Garden City — Idaho Opry, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Saturday
Nampa — Short Sports is happening at Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa — Great Idaho Gun Show, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd. Cost $9.
Nampa — Cure for Cabin Fever: Oregon Trail Historic Reserve Hike, 9:30 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa — Beginning Racquetball, 10 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Virtual — Book Discussion — "A Manual for a Cleaning Lady" (Treasure Valley Reads event), 1-2 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Boise — Croqueta and Rioja Tempranillo wine pairing, 6 p.m., The Basque Market, 608 W. Grove St.
Virtual — Acid Mothers Temple — Levitation Session, 7 p.m., Knitting Factory.
Garden City — Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young Tribute, 7 p.m., The Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Garden City — Boise 51, 7:30 pm, Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Nampa — Nampa Rec Center’s Spring Sports Madness!, 7:30 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Showtimes at The Flicks Friday – Sunday
Nomadland 1:45, 4:30, 7:00, 9:30
Minari 12:20, 4:50, 9:20
Land 2:50, 7:20
My Salinger Year 12:30, 2:45, 5:00, 7:15, 9:35
Blithe Spirit 12:25, 2:40, 4:50, 7:05, 9:10