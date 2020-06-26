TODAY
Eagle — Saturday Market, 9 a.m., Heritage Park and Gazebo, 185 E. State St.
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Garden City — Tag You're It!, 9 a.m., 504 E. 45th St. Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.
ONLINE — Virtual Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Library at Hillcrest
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., Outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.
Nampa — Chess, 1:30 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Garden City — Boise Spring Home & Garden Show, 5 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Garden City — 80's Night with Casio Dreams, 8 p.m., McCleary's Pub, 9155 W. State St.
Caldwell — Encore Live Presents Garth Brooks, 10 p.m., Terrace Drive-In, 3701 S. Lake Ave.
Galleries
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Sunday
Valley Church is excited to have guest speaker Dave Roever at 10 a.m. Roever is enthusiastically received both nationally and internationally as a public speaker, according to a press release, and in every setting Roever's message is one of hope, using his life as an example — often drawing upon his war experiences of loneliness, peer pressure, disfigurement and pain, as well as life' s triumphs. Roever's weaves a message of courage, commitment, survival, and the power of the Gospel that touches and transforms those who hear him. Valley Church is at 2900 Life Way, Caldwell.
Later
Idaho Humanities Council is hosting free virtual Connected Conversations with diverse speakers on Tuesdays to discuss various humanities subjects with people around the state. The next Connected Conversations will be “The Black Experience in Idaho,” 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, featuring Terrence Scraggins and Kam Diaz. To sign up, visit eventbrite.com and search “Idaho Humanities Council.”
“Race, Place & Grace: Bridging divides with courageous compassion and human-centered unity” is a free talk open to community members at noon Thursdays. The talk will be led by Shannon McGuire, a Hayman House task force member. The Hayman House is the former home of the late Erma Hayman, who was a prominent African-American Treasure Valley community member. A second talk is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 2. More information about the event is available at sparkstrats.com. More about the Hayman House is available at boiseartsandhistory.org/programs/cultural-sites/hayman-house/.