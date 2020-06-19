TODAY
ONLINE — Baby Time Online, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone
Caldwell — U-Pick Cherries, 10 a.m., Williamson Orchards, 14807 Sunnyslope Road
Garden City — Moppet Togs, 10 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Garden City — Pickin’ Boise Vintage Show & Artisan Market, 10 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
ONLINE — Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Library at Hillcrest
Meridian — Children’s Museum Comes to Life, noon, Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
ONLINE — Free Webinar on Dementia Care, noon, Prestige Assisted Living at Autumn Wind
ONLINE — Off the Shelf: Book Reviews, 2 p.m., Library at Hillcrest
ONLINE — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone
Nampa — Summer Dance — Frozen, 4 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way
ONLINE — Shaun B. live-streamed concert, collecting donations to provide food for Riverside community members experiencing job loss, 7 p.m., Riverside Hotel Facebook page.
ONLINE — Romance Un-Book-Club, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books Instagram
Boise — Dope City Tour, 7:45 p.m., Liquid Lounge, 405 S. Eighth St.
Parma — “Sonic The Hedgehog” 10 p.m., “Terminator: Dark Fate” 11:55 p.m., Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In
GALLERIES
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive
Boise — Artist of the Month, 11 a.m., Art source Gallery, 1015 Main St.
SATURDAY
Nampa — American Red Cross Babysitter Training, 9 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way
Nampa — Pink and Blue 5K Fun Run (and Walk!), 9 a.m., Lakeview Park, 1304 7th St. N. David’s Hope Pregnancy Loss Ministry. To register: pinkandbluerun.com or 208-514-5962.
Boise — Idaho Botanical Garden is holding its annual fundraiser where participants are invited to enjoy local artists, food, live music, drinks, responsible socializing, and, new this year — creating. More information is at idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Eagle — Saturday Market, 9 a.m., Heritage Park and Gazebo, 185 E. State St.
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Nampa — Making Macarons, 10 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., Outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Boise — Honey for Your Soul I Aromatherapy & Emotions, 11 a.m., Wild Root Café, 276 N. Eighth St.
Nampa — Litha/Summer Solstice Psychic Fair, 11 a.m., Mystikal Misfits, 924 12th Av. S.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.
Caldwell — Music with Fulton & Hunt, 1 p.m., Hat Ranch Winery, 15343 Plum Road
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Caldwell — Idaho’s Wild West Brew Fest, 5 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Garden City — Shark Fest, 5 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Parma — "Sonic The Hedgehog" 10 p.m., "Terminator: Dark Fate" 11:55 p.m., Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In
SUNDAY
ONLINE — Downtown Boise Virtual Father’s Day Car Show, 9 a.m., Julia Davis Park
Boise — Dope City Tour, 7:45 p.m., Liquid Lounge, 405 S. Eighth St.
