March To End Hunger fundraiser for Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’ continues
Throughout the month of March, local businesses, churches, groups and families across the Treasure Valley are invited to participate in Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’ 10th annual March to End Hunger by hosting food drives. The campaign runs thru March 31.
Participants can also participate in the “Can Castle Competition.” Can Castle photos must be submitted by midnight on March 31. Voting is April 1–5. More information and registration is available by contacting Sarah Howard, event and volunteer manager: sarahh@boiserm.org or 208-343-4680 ext. 1400.
Destination Caldwell’s Spring Eggstravaganza needs volunteers
Event to be held on Saturday April 3rd from 11-2pm.
They are looking for volunteers to assist with the egg hunt, Easter Bunny photo line, cutest chick contest registration, and the info booth. For more information go to https://signup.com/go/NdkHgjb.
Friday
Local theater companies produce ‘Speech and Debate’
Opal Theatre Company has with Boise Little Theater to produce “Speech & Debate” by Stephen Karam, available virtually March 12-14.
“Frustrated by the hypocrisy they see in their parents, teachers, and the members of the school board, an unlikely trio set out to find a common truth and make their voices heard as they revive a defunct school club and take on the world.”
Audience members will be able to purchase a rental of the production and watch for up to 48 hours after purchase. Recommended for audience members 13 years of age and older. opaltheatre.org.
Greenleaf — Greenleaf Friends Academy Book Sale, 5:30-9:00 p.m, Greenleaf Friends Academy Library.
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Music & Movement, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Garden City — 48th Annual Roadster Show, 12–10 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Presented by Les Schwab Tires, “the show features many top hot rods, radical customs, wicked street machines, hot trucks, motorcycles and more.” Thru March 14. More information: Firebird Raceway or the Boise Roadster Show.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group Online, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Anime Club, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Nampa — Lock-In for Kids, 7 p.m. – 8 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way. Pizza, movies, swimming, games, and more. Register: nampa.activityreg.com.
Garden City — Stef and The Groove, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Saturday
Greenleaf — Greenleaf Friends Academy Book Sale, 5:30-9:00 p.m, Greenleaf Friends Academy Library.
Eagle — Gun Safety: Firearms Licensing Class, 8:00 a.m., $150, Eagle City Hall.
Boise — Trailblazing Women of Idaho Exhibition opening day, 10:00 a.m.-5 p.m., Idaho State Museum.
Virtual — What makes a good short story? Writing workshop with Sherry Briscoe, 10 a.m., Zoom, Registration is required at https://nampalibrary.libcal.com/event/7531416.
Garden City — A Tasty Jamm, live music, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill.