The University of Idaho has announced it is helping host two virtual talks (via Zoom) Tuesday, which are open to the public:
Lunchtime Lecture Series Featuring Shaakirra Sanders: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Shaakirrah Sanders, professor in the College of Law, is the featured speaker in this Black History Month Lunchtime Lecture, the university describes. Sanders will discuss Idaho’s anti-affirmative action law and the impact on diversity, equity and inclusion in the state. Registration is required and available through uidaho.edu.
Islamic Contributions to Western Civilization: Malcolm Renfrew Colloquium: 12:30–1:30 p.m.
Professor Charles Weller, a history professor at Washington State University, will discuss the “Islamic Golden Age” (750-1250 CE) as well as Islamic contributions to Western civilization in science, medicine, philosophy, law, economics, literature, music and other fields from the 10th to 17th centuries, the University of Idaho describes. A participation link is available through uidaho.edu.
Tuesday
Nampa — Tai Chi Classes are at Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Virtual — Gov. Brad Little will host a statewide AARP telephone town hall noon to 1 p.m. to provide information and answer questions regarding COVID-19 in Idaho. Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637, or register in advance thru vekeo.com/aarpidaho/.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Virtual — Yoga with Martha, 6 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Drop-in Writing Workshop hosted by The Cabin. 6:30-8 p.m. Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Boise Rescue Mission kicks off annual March To End Hunger
Throughout the month of March, local businesses, churches, groups and families across the Treasure Valley are invited to participate in Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’ 10th annual March to End Hunger by hosting food drives. The campaign runs thru March 31.
While not a requirement, anyone who has hosted a food drive can choose to participate in the “Can Castle Competition” by building a “castle” out of the collected items and enter it into the competition for the coveted Golden Can trophy. Can Castle photos must be submitted by midnight on March 31, and voting will take place on Facebook April 1-5.
More information and registration is available by contacting Sarah Howard, event and volunteer manager: sarahh@boiserm.org or 208-343-4680 ext. 1400.