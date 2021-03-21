Metro Meals on Wheels announces March March For Meals 2021
Community members are invited to support March For Meals, which will help fundraise for the Metro Meals on Wheels program, by taking a short walk on their own or in small groups by March 31.
Walkers are encouraged to tag/mention Metro Meals on Wheels on social media using the hashtag #MarchForMetro2021, and include a photo. Donations are also encouraged: metromow.maxgiving.com. Donations help fund this meals to local seniors program.
Sunday
Nampa — Rosie the Riveter Day starts 11 a.m. at the War Hawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive.
Garden City — LAST DAY Boise Spring Home Show, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. “Over 200 displays and remodeling/landscaping inspiration.” Adult admission: $5.
Virtual — LAST DAY Dixie’s Happy Hour, 7 p.m., morrisoncenter.com. Tickets $35 before fees.
Monday
Boise — “Thinking Green For March” is at Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St. Gallery opens 10 a.m.
Nampa — Lawn Care for Success, 12 p.m., Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. S.
Virtual — QSA, 5 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Tuesday
Virtual — Preschool Storytime Live!, 9:30 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Spring Break Camp, 10 a.m., Idaho State Museum.
Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Boise — Charlie Sutton, 6 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Virtual — Marc C. Johnson — Crowdcast Live Event, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books. rdbooks.org.
Boise — Trivia and Industry Night!, 7 p.m., Meriwether Cider House, 224 N. 9th St.
Virtual — Yoga with Martha, 6–7 p.m. All Ada Community libraries. adalib.org.
This Month
Idaho Botanical Garden announces seasonal reopening with Land Art Exhibit
The Idaho Botanical Garden is inviting community members to its third annual Land Art Exhibit March 20 – April 30, where exhibit viewers will find site-specific art pieces made from natural materials — clay, leaves, seeds, stones, wood, wool — throughout the garden. “These pieces challenge artists to create art that does not permanently occupy their space and the display will decay and decompose over time.” Idaho Botanical Garden hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday to Sunday. Adult admission: $9.
March To End Hunger — Businesses, churches, families and other groups are invited to participate in Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’ 10th annual March to End Hunger by hosting food drives. The campaign runs thru March 31. More information: Sarah Howard, event and volunteer manager: sarahh@boiserm.org or 208-343-4680 ext. 1400.