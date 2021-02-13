Caldwell Ice Ribbon update hours, events
Event organizers have announced the warmer weather is affecting the ice rink, and hours of operation may vary. Patrons are encouraged to check Indian Creek Plaza’s Facebook page and website: indiancreekplaza.com.
A Valentine’s Day Special of $1 off general admission is happening 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14.
Skate For A Cause continues on the following dates:
Monday, Feb. 15: Idaho Miss Amazing
Tuesday, Feb. 16: River Discovery
Thursday, Feb. 18: Lakevue Elementary
Saturday
The in-person 2021 Boise Golf Show scheduled for Feb. 12–14 at Expo Idaho has been canceled due to COVID-19, event organizers announced, however, the show has been moved online: BoiseGolfShow.com. Admission is free.
Boise — “Love You From Over Here — Valentine For AIDS COVID-19 Edition” is at Art Source Gallery 1015 Main St. Gallery opens 10 a.m.
Garden City — 39th Annual Idaho RV Supershow opens 10:30 a.m. at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Genereal admission is $5. Dedicated hour for seniors. Open till 9 p.m. More info: tvrvdealers.com.
Nampa — Valentine Drive Thru, 1 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Parents Night Out, 6:30 p.m., Wings Center, 1875 Century Way.
Garden City — Freudian Slip, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Sunday
The in-person 2021 Boise Golf Show scheduled for Feb. 12–14 at Expo Idaho has been canceled due to COVID-19, event organizers announced, however, the show has been moved online: BoiseGolfShow.com. Admission is free.
Garden City — 39th Annual Idaho RV Supershow opens 10:30 a.m. at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. General admission is $5. Dedicated hour for seniors. Open till 5 p.m. More info: tvrvdealers.com.
Garden City — Valentine’s Day Show with Jeff Crosby and Darci Carlson, 6 p.m., The Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Valentine’s Dinner, 5 p.m., The Local, 5616 W. State St.
Treasure Valley Children’s Theater: ‘10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine’
“10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine” is described as an interactive, virtual production by Don Zolidis that uses humor, creativity, and story telling to connect and help us all deal with our own quarantine feelings. The production, which features the TVCT Youth Ambassadors and special guest artist, David Mckenzie, is ideal for fourth- to sixth-grade teachers to show virtually to their students. More information is available at treasurevalleychildrenstheater.com/see/.
TVCT drama clubs now enrolling
Drama clubs facilitated by Treasure Valley Children’s Theater are currently being held online for groups of school-age children. Drama club is offered in six-week sessions and provide exploration in improvisation, movement and pantomime, character creation, scene study and more. Fees range from $60-$120 and scholarships and financial assistance are available. More information is at treasurevalleychildrenstheater.com/play/dramaclub/.