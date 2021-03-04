Thursday
Boise — “Thinking Green For March” is at Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St. Gallery opens 10 a.m.
Virtual — Preschool Art, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Brach Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Boise — American Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Boise State University, 1700 University Drive.
Virtual — Letting Off STEAM: Titanic Science Demos, 3 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho. dcidaho.org.
Boise — Douglas Cameron, 5 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Cold Connected Garden Sticks Class, 5 p.m., Delia Dante Gallery & Fire Fusion Studio, 1322 W. Main St.
Virtual — History Happy Hour Presents: Idaho Day! 100 Years of the People’s House, 6 p.m., Idaho State Museum. history.idaho.gov/events-programs/.
Nampa — Horticulture Workshops — Proper Tree Selection and Planting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 411 Third St. S.
Garden City — Brian Crouse, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Brew Ha Ha Comedy Open Mic, 8 p.m., 816 W. Bannock St.
Friday
Virtual — “SPEECH & DEBATE” performed by Opal Theatre Company is available virtually March 5–7. opaltheatre.org. Cost $10.
Virtual — Music & Movement, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — Hour with the Expert, 1 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — One year anniversary paired with Ribbon Cutting ceremony with Boise Chamber, 4 p.m., SALT by Pepper, 1109 W. Main St.
Virtual — Anime Club, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Garden City — Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young Tribute, 7 p.m., The Sapphire Room, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Virtual — Magic: The Gathering, 7 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library (begins 6 p.m.). adalib.org.
Garden City — Idaho Opry, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Showtimes at The Flicks Friday – Sunday
Nomadland 1:45, 4:30, 7:00, 9:30
Minari 12:20, 4:50, 9:20
Land 2:50, 7:20
My Salinger Year 12:30, 2:45, 5:00, 7:15, 9:35
Blithe Spirit 12:25, 2:40, 4:50, 7:05, 9:10
March To End Hunger fundraiser for Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’
Throughout the month of March, local businesses, churches, groups and families across the Treasure Valley are invited to participate in Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’ 10th annual March to End Hunger by hosting food drives. The campaign runs thru March 31.
Participants can also participate in the “Can Castle Competition.” Can Castle photos must be submitted by midnight on March 31. Voting is April 1–5. More information and registration is available by contacting Sarah Howard, event and volunteer manager: sarahh@boiserm.org or 208-343-4680 ext. 1400.