Boise Rock School announces 2021 Summer Camp schedule
True to its origin, Boise Rock School has announced it will host a variety of camps for their 13th summer. The nonprofit plans to offer camps with names like Awesome Songwriting, Cool Drum Camp, Vocal Camp and Use Your Ukulele Camp and various topics like recording and filmmaking. There will also be a free camp in August.
New camps may be added, so those interested are encouraged to check out boiserockschool.com for updates. Boise Rock School can be contacted via email: info@boiserockschool.com or phone: 208.572.5055.
Boise Rock School plans to follow CDC guidelines during all activities, and can accommodate any student via Zoom. "We want students to have a safe and fun experience!"
Friday
Virtual — LAST DAY of Spring Break Camp, 10–11 a.m., Idaho State Museum. history.idaho.gov/events-programs/.
Virtual — Music & Movement, 10 a.m., All Ada Community libraries. adalib.org.
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — "Thinking Green for March" is at Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St. Gallery opens 10 a.m.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Garden City — Sportscard & Collectibles Show, free for all ages, 4 p.m., Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St.
Virtual — Anime Club, 4:30–5:30 p.m., All Ada Community libraries. adalib.org.
Boise — Wine & Design has Open Studio for online and in-person painting, 6:30 p.m., 1009 W. Bannock St. wineanddesign.com/boise-id/.
Garden City — Lyle Sinclair, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Saturday
Nampa — Cake Decorating, 10 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Virtual — Writer’s Workshop: Creative Writing for the Family, 2 p.m., All Ada Community libraries. adalib.org.
Garden City — Sportscard & Collectibles Show, free for all ages, 5 p.m., Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St.
Garden City — Blues at the Sapphire!, 7 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Garden City — Gary Tackett and Full Moon Rude Live at the Barrelhouse, 7:30 p.m., 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Farrell Dillon Master of Illusions — Comedy Magic, 8 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.