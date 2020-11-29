Winter Garden aGlow is open
Idaho Botanical Garden has transformed into a twinkling wonderland, and community members are invited to "peek into the Garden Cottage to see what Santa and Mrs. Claus are up to." Snacks and warm drinks from local vendors are available. "Check out the holiday express model train display, wander through the coolest tunnel of lights in Boise, and see what wondrous creation Illumicone has in store for you this year."
To promote safety and social-distancing, this event will use timed ticketing. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available at idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Community Calendar
Please note, due to the current circumstances around COVID-19, some event details may change. Please contact the event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 precautions.
Sunday
Virtual — Self-Care Sunday, 2 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Nampa — Polar Express | Christmas at The Nampa Train Depot, 4 p.m., Canyon County Historical, 1200 Front St.
Monday
Virtual — Little Scholars, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Virtual — Homeschool Huddle, 1 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Kindergarten All-Stars, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Virtual — STEAM, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Boise — Christmas in Color starts at 5:30 p.m., 5610 N. Glenwood St. Tickets required.
Boise — The Sweet Swede Mic, 8 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140.