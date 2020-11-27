Chaz! to perform at the Sapphire Room
“Playing the 60’s, 70’s and more,” Chaz! is performing at the Riverside Hotel’s Sapphire Room starting 7 p.m. Friday, featuring music appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $18-$20 and available through eventbrite.com.
“The Sapphire Room is following Central District Health and CDC guidelines by operating at a 50% or less capacity. All tables are socially distanced and/or have a physical barrier between them per CDH recommendations. All patrons will be temperature checked at the door and masks are required except while eating and drinking.”
Winter Garden aGlow is open
Idaho Botanical Garden has transformed into a twinkling wonderland, and community members are invited to “peek into the Garden Cottage to see what Santa and Mrs. Claus are up to.” Snacks and warm drinks from local vendors are available. “Check out the holiday express model train display, wander through the coolest tunnel of lights in Boise, and see what wondrous creation Illumicone has in store for you this year.”
To promote safety and social-distancing, this event will use timed ticketing. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available at idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Show times at The Flicks Friday to Sunday
Sound of Metal 4:40 (open captions)
Mank 1:40, 7:40
The Last Vermeer 2:00, 4:30, 7:00, 9:30
The Climb 3:10, 8:20
Ammonite 12:20, 5:20
Let Him Go 1:45, 4:20, 6:50, 9:15
Sound of Metal: Darius Marder directed and adapted the story by Derek Cianfrance this hit from the Toronto International Film Festival about a drummer who is losing his hearing.
The Last Vermeer: After WWII, Joseph Piller becomes an investigator identifying and redistributing stolen art — resulting in van Meegeren being arrested for collaboration, a crime punishable by death. Based on a true story from the book The Man Who Made Vermeers by Jonathan Lopez.
Mank: 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to complete Orson Welles’ masterpiece, Citizen Kane. Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance, Tuppence Middleton and Lily Collins star for director David Fincher. Boise’s own Randy Davison co-stars!
Ammonite: When a wealthy visitor entrusts Mary with the care of his depressed wife Charlotte (Saoirse Ronan), she cannot afford to turn his offer down. Proud and relentlessly passionate about her work, Mary initially clashes with her unwelcome guest, but despite the distance between their social class and personalities, an intense bond begins to develop.
The Climb: Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin wrote, directed and star in this comedy, set during a grueling bike race, about long-time friends who work through a painful reality when Kyle’s learns that Mike slept with his former fiancée.
Let Him Go: A retired Montana sheriff (Kevin Costner) and his wife (Diane Lane) star as grandparents on a mission to rescue their grandson from a sketchy family living off the grid after their son dies.
For more information: theflicksboise.com. Movie descriptions provided by The Flicks.