TODAY
ONLINE — Downtown Boise Virtual Father's Day Car Show, 9 a.m., Boise's Julia Davis Park
Caldwell — U-Pick Cherries, 10 a.m., Williamson Orchards, 14807 Sunnyslope Road
Meridian — Children's Museum Comes to Life, noon, Children's Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Boise — Dope City Tour, 7:45 p.m., Liquid Lounge, 405 S. Eighth St.
Galleries
Boise — Artist of the Month, 11 a.m., Art source Gallery, 1015 Main St.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, noon, Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, noon, Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive
MONDAY
Nampa — Canoe Science Camps, 9 a.m., Lake Lowell Park, 12996 Iowa Ave.
Nampa — Balance & Fall Prevention Class, 9 a.m., 9:55 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way
Nampa — Animation Camp, 9:30 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way
Boise — Zoo Boise reopens, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 355 Julia Davis Drive
ONLINE — Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Library at Hillcrest
Star — Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.
Boise — Artist of the Month, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Meridian — Story Time, 11:30 a.m., The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave.
Boise — Aromatherapy & Emotions I Free Consultation, noon, Wild Root Café, 276 N. Eighth St.
Nampa — Drawing & Cartooning — Desert and Hot Summer, 1 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way
Star — Overeaters Anonymous, 1 p.m., Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.
ONLINE — School Age Fun, 4 p.m., Library at Hillcrest
Boise — Open Decks at The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 6 p.m., 2417 W. Bank Drive
Nampa — Youth Tennis 101, 6 p.m., Skyview High School, 1303 E. Greenhurst Road
ONLINE — Let's Connect, 7 p.m., Library at Hillcrest, 5246 W. Overland Road
ONLINE — ASL Practice Group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone
Boise — The Sweet Swede Mic, 8 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140
Nampa — Swimming Lessons, Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way, nampaparksandrecreation.org/190/Swim-Lessons
TUESDAY
Nampa — Baby & Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m., Public Library, 215 12th Ave.
Meridian — Harry Potter STEAM Camps, 10 a.m., Children's Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
ONLINE — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Library at Silverstone
Star — Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m., Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.
Star — Quilters, 12:30 p.m., Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.
ONLINE — Teen Space (with Minecraft), 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone
Nampa — Drawing Workshop — Adventures in Space, 2:30 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
ONLINE — Teen Hangout, 4 p.m., Library at Hillcrest
Star — Teen Art and More, 4:30 p.m., Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.
Caldwell — Farm-to-Fork Farmers' Market, 5 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Caldwell — Tuesdays on the Creek, 6 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Garden City — Tuesday Night Blues, 6 p.m., Sand Bar Patio Bar & Grill, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Happy Hour Comedy Showcase, 6 p.m., Edge Brewing & Grill, 205 N. 10th St.
Nampa — LIVE TRIVIA at Flying M!, 7 p.m., 1314 Second St. S.
Boise — English Conversation Hour, 7 p.m., Library at Hillcrest, 5246 W. Overland Road
ONLINE — Preparing Extended Family for Your Adoption via Zoom, 7 p.m., A New Beginning Adoption Agency
ONLINE — Speed Dating in Boise | Singles Events, 8 p.m., Virtual Speed Dating