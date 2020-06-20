Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


TODAY

ONLINE — Downtown Boise Virtual Father's Day Car Show, 9 a.m., Boise's Julia Davis Park

Caldwell — U-Pick Cherries, 10 a.m., Williamson Orchards, 14807 Sunnyslope Road 

Meridian — Children's Museum Comes to Life, noon, Children's Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave. 

Boise — Dope City Tour, 7:45 p.m., Liquid Lounge, 405 S. Eighth St.

Galleries

Boise — Artist of the Month, 11 a.m., Art source Gallery, 1015 Main St.

Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, noon, Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive

Boise — Women in American Impressionism, noon, Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive

MONDAY

Nampa — Canoe Science Camps, 9 a.m., Lake Lowell Park, 12996 Iowa Ave.

Nampa — Balance & Fall Prevention Class, 9 a.m., 9:55 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way

Nampa — Animation Camp, 9:30 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way

Boise — Zoo Boise reopens, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 355 Julia Davis Drive

ONLINE — Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Library at Hillcrest

Star — Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.

Boise — Artist of the Month, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St. 

Meridian — Story Time, 11:30 a.m., The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave.

Boise — Aromatherapy & Emotions I Free Consultation, noon, Wild Root Café, 276 N. Eighth St.

Nampa — Drawing & Cartooning — Desert and Hot Summer, 1 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way

Star — Overeaters Anonymous, 1 p.m., Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.

ONLINE — School Age Fun, 4 p.m., Library at Hillcrest

Boise — Open Decks at The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 6 p.m., 2417 W. Bank Drive

Nampa — Youth Tennis 101, 6 p.m., Skyview High School, 1303 E. Greenhurst Road

ONLINE — Let's Connect, 7 p.m., Library at Hillcrest, 5246 W. Overland Road

ONLINE — ASL Practice Group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone

Boise — The Sweet Swede Mic, 8 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140

Nampa — Swimming Lessons, Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way, nampaparksandrecreation.org/190/Swim-Lessons

TUESDAY

Nampa — Baby & Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m., Public Library, 215 12th Ave.

Meridian — Harry Potter STEAM Camps, 10 a.m., Children's Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.

ONLINE — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Library at Silverstone

Star — Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m., Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.

Star — Quilters, 12:30 p.m., Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.

ONLINE — Teen Space (with Minecraft), 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone

Nampa — Drawing Workshop — Adventures in Space, 2:30 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way

Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.

ONLINE — Teen Hangout, 4 p.m., Library at Hillcrest

Star — Teen Art and More, 4:30 p.m., Branch Library, 10706 W. State St.

Caldwell — Farm-to-Fork Farmers' Market, 5 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.

Caldwell — Tuesdays on the Creek, 6 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.

Garden City — Tuesday Night Blues, 6 p.m., Sand Bar Patio Bar & Grill, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.

Boise — Happy Hour Comedy Showcase, 6 p.m., Edge Brewing & Grill, 205 N. 10th St.

Nampa — LIVE TRIVIA at Flying M!, 7 p.m., 1314 Second St. S.

Boise — English Conversation Hour, 7 p.m., Library at Hillcrest, 5246 W. Overland Road

ONLINE — Preparing Extended Family for Your Adoption via Zoom, 7 p.m., A New Beginning Adoption Agency

ONLINE — Speed Dating in Boise | Singles Events, 8 p.m., Virtual Speed Dating

Tags

Load comments