Boise Golf Show moves online
The 2021 Boise Golf Show scheduled for Feb. 12–14 at Expo Idaho has moved online: BoiseGolfShow.com. Admission is free.
“We are still providing the traditional golfing and travel deals that save our guests dollars as they plan and purchase for the upcoming golf season,” event organizers stated in a press release.
Attendees can expect deals from local courses such as Eagle Hills, TimberStone and Pierce Park Greens, according to the announcement, as well as institutions like GOLFTEC, I’D Golf, Idaho Golf Association and Treasure Valley Links Association. The Boise Golf Show retail partner, Wide World of Golf, is featuring weekly in-store manufacturer demos along with great deals for the entire month of February at their Boise store location.
Thursday
Garden City — 39th Annual Idaho RV Supershow kicks off 10:30 a.m. at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Thursday admission is $2.50. Dedicated hour for seniors. Open till 9 p.m. More info: tvrvdealers.com.
Virtual — Preschool Art: Doodling With Dottie, Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. Video available after 10 a.m. adalib.org.
Virtual — Tweens & Teens: Tiny Hands Challenge Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Victory Branch. Video available after 10 a.m. adalib.org.
Virtual — “Last Stop, Murder” (Murder Mystery for Adults), 6 p.m., Nampa Public Library. nampalibrary.org.
Friday
Boise — “Love You From Over Here — Valentine For AIDS COVID-19 Edition” is at Art Source Gallery 1015 Main St. Gallery opens 10 a.m.
Virtual — Music & Movement, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Garden City — 39th Annual Idaho RV Supershow opens 10:30 a.m. at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Genereal admission is $5. Dedicated hour for seniors. Open till 9 p.m. More info: tvrvdealers.com.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Anime Club, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Trivia Night: Doomed Love (18+), 6 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho. dcidaho.org
Garden City — Hatton, Paul, and Reily, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Virtual — Video Speed Dating — Filter Off, 8 p.m., eventbrite.com.
Treasure Valley Children’s Theater: ‘10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine’
“10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine” is described as an interactive, virtual production by Don Zolidis that uses humor, creativity, and story telling to connect and help us all deal with our own quarantine feelings. The production, which features the TVCT Youth Ambassadors and special guest artist, David Mckenzie, is ideal for fourth- to sixth-grade teachers to show virtually to their students. More information is available at treasurevalleychildrenstheater.com/see/.
TVCT drama clubs now enrolling
Drama clubs facilitated by Treasure Valley Children’s Theater are currently being held online for groups of school-age children. Drama club is offered in six-week sessions and provide exploration in improvisation, movement and pantomime, character creation, scene study and more. Fees range from $60-$120 and scholarships and financial assistance are available. More information is at treasurevalleychildrenstheater.com/play/dramaclub/.