Thursday
The Idaho State Museum, as part of its new Nuestras Voces (Our Voices) programming, is hosting a free virtual discussion focused on the traditional food and dishes of the Hispanic culture and community. "Platos Tradicionales" begins at 6 p.m. via history.idaho.gov/events or the Idaho State Museum Facebook page.
The forum is presented entirely in Spanish and features three guests:
Sandra Ponce: a professional chef working in Boise kitchens.
Monica Bremer, owner of Tangos Empanadas.
Carol Cordova, known as the “keeper of traditional Ecuadorian dishes.”
The conversation will be moderated by Maria-Cecilia Richardson-Salvador (Ceci), visitor services representative at the Idaho State Museum. Bitner Vineyard is partnering on this event: bitnervineyards.com/vineyards.
Meridian — IBL events and other partners are hosting a free Job and Career Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Galaxy Event Center, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane. Job seekers can register at idahocareerfair.com and are encouraged to bring resumes and “dress for success.”
Virtual — Preschool Art: Winter Birch Process Painting, available after 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Tweens/Teens! Among Us, is available after 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Teen Leadership Council, 4 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org.
Virtual — Free panel discussion: “Side-channel restoration at the Diane Moore Nature Center.” Intermountain Bird Observatory, Boise River Enhancement Network, 6 p.m. boisestate.edu/events/.
Boise — Brandon Pritchett, 6 p.m., Bar 365 at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Garden City — ME3 @ The Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 7 p.m., 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Adult Comedy Night — HecklerVision, 8 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Friday
Boise — Planet Kid Open Play, 9 a.m., the Wings Center, 1875 Century Way.
Meridian — American Red Cross Blood Drive starts 9:30 a.m., The Village at Meridian, 597 Monarch Sky #225. Visit redcross.org for more information.
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org.
Virtual — Music & Movement, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org.
Virtual — Anime Club, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Boise — Cunningham and Moss, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Garden City — Gary Tackett & Full Moon Rude, 7 p.m., The Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Adult Comedy Night featuring the Improv Insanity Troup, 8 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Cancelled Events
”Cinderella” at Nampa Civic Center, scheduled for Jan. 28-30, has been canceled. Music Theatre of Idaho announced it regrets the cancelation, and refunds will automatically process.
The annual Scottish Robert Burns event, hosted by the Scottish Caledonian Society of Idaho, has been cancelled, in-person, due to COVID-19, however event organizers have announced the intent of hosting the event virtually. Event organizers stated they are in the process of compiling songs, dances, bagpipers, poetry, a kilt demonstration and more for people watch. Those interested are encouraged to check out the Facebook page “Scottish Caledonian Society of Idaho” for availability.