‘Forever Plaid’ coming to Nampa Civic Center
Music Theatre of Idaho is presenting “Forever Plaid” at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S., 7:30 p.m. April 14–17. Matinee is 1:30 p.m. April 17. “Forever Plaid” is described as an “Off-Broadway musical revue” originally performed 1989.
CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be in place and social distancing is required. Masks are strongly encouraged. Adult tickets are $25 (tax and ticketing fees not included), and available by calling 208-468-2385 and at broadwaynampa.org.
Friday
Virtual — “SPEECH & DEBATE” performed by Opal Theatre Company is available virtually Feb. 26–28. opaltheatre.org.
Virtual — Music & Movement, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Anime Club, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Garden City — Bread and Circus, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Saturday
Virtual — “SPEECH & DEBATE” performed by Opal Theatre Company is available virtually Feb. 26–28. opaltheatre.org.
Virtual — Self Care Saturday, Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org. Video available after 10 a.m.
Nampa — Spy Training Hip Hop Camp, 3 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Garden City — Lyle Sinclair, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Nampa — Spikeball Tournament, 7:30 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Cycle For Independence returns virtually
The Cycle for Independence is a major annual fundraiser for the Treasure Valley Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, “our way of having fun while helping ensure that blind and visually impaired Idahoans can live the life they want,” event organizers stated.
Participants may complete their rides on the event’s established routes, or anywhere of their choosing May 8-22. Registration and more information is available at cycleforindependence.org or by contacting Allan Schneider: aaschneider@hotmail.com or 208-870-4831.
Cycle For Independence is described as a great festival for the whole family.
“And although we’d love to have the Cycle For Independence run as usual — the comradery, the mass of smiling bikers heading down the road on a spring day, the live music, the food, and the special festive feeling that is our signature — we’re just not seeing that by mid-May we’ll be comfortable bringing 500 riders together in one spot,” event organizers stated.