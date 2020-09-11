In response to record summer visitation, Tamarack Resort announced Friday it's extending its summer season recreation offerings beyond this weekend.
Tamarack’s Bike Park and scenic lift rides on Tamarack Express will continue to operate on two additional weekends through September from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bike rentals will be available seven days a week throughout October in the Sports Dome.
In addition, the Tamarack Zip Line will continue to take reservations and operate through Oct. 31, weather dependent. The resort’s Waterfront Cabana on Lake Cascade has closed for the season.
Guests traveling to the resort this fall are encouraged to visit the Idaho Transportation Department website for the latest information on construction along ID-55 between Smiths Ferry and the Rainbow Bridge.
Other upcoming events:
Saturday
Online — Art in the Park online marketplace to benefit Boise Art Museum and local artists is open all day until Sept. 18. More information: boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park/.
Online — 'Bleeding Heart' produced by local Opal Theatre Company is available for streaming via Vimeo.com all day until Sept. 13.
Online — Run Wild for Zoo Boise — for all age groups anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30 to support Zoo Boise. More information: zooboise.org.
Online — Meridian Art Week is underway all day hosting various free activities: a Chalk Art Competition, Art Drop, and classes and activities. For full details visit meridian.org. The event is put on in part by the Meridian Arts Commission.
Nampa — Boise Saddle and Jump Club at Idaho Horse Park, 16100 Equine Drive.
Nampa — Western States Stock Horse at Idaho Horse Park, 16100 Equine Drive.
Nampa — Great Idaho Gun Show, 9 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Eventageous Idaho LLC.
Boise — Artisans for Hope mask sale, 10 a.m., corner of 15th & Hays streets.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St.
Boise — Book Trade Night, noon, Rise UP Idaho, 9840 W. Overland Road.
Meridian — Meridian Lanes Pro Shop grand re-opening, noon, 324 S. Meridian Road.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.
Boise — Auditions: Opera Idaho Resident Company, 1-3 p.m., Opera Idaho, 513 S. 8th St. More information: operaidaho.org/about-us/auditions/.
Online — Boise Pride Festival broadcast begins 4 p.m. More information: boisepridefest.org.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
The Upside of Downtown
The Downtown Boise Association has launched the Upside Downtown project to share the stories of the people who make downtown what it is.
"Downtown Boise is made from brick, mortar, glass and steel. But it’s built from people. We’re capturing the bite-sized stories behind the unique personalities driving Boise’s downtown atmosphere and collecting them right here. We hope you enjoy and share with friends." The stories are available at upsidedowntown.org.