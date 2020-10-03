Saturday
Online — Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge. “Dust off your trainers and air up your tires, it’s time to walk, run, or bike the Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge! The free virtual race can be completed anytime, anywhere until Oct. 11. Register at ridetober.com.
Garden City — Gem State Comic Con is at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Garden City — Moppet Togs is at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Garden City — SRRSCCA Auto Cross, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Check website for details.
Kuna — K-Town flea market, 9 a.m., Farm Estates Park, 1450 N. Massey Ave.
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Eventageous Idaho LLC.
Nampa — CPR/AED & First Aid Class, 9 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Meridian — Beauty & Wellness Marketplace, 10 a.m., Galaxy Event Center, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane. IBL Events.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Meridian — Back to School Outdoor Book Displays, 11 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Nampa — Canyon County Fall Home Show, 11 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Eagle — Beginner Writing Program, 2 p.m., City Hall, 660 E. Civic Lane. City of Eagle Parks and Recreation.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Garden City — Billy Blues Band, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Online — The Infamous Stringdusters — live stream — from the Fox Theatre in Boulder, Colorado, 8 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St.
Sunday
Online — 11th Annual SueB Memorial 5K/10K walk/run hosted by the Women’s and Children’s Alliance and Ada County Paramedics kicks off. Register at runsignup.com. More information: wcaboise.org.
Nampa — Bob Ross Style Painting, 1 p.m., Senior Center, 207 Constitution Way.