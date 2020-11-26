Wishing all of our readers a Happy Thanksgiving!
Please note, due to the current circumstances around COVID-19, some event details may change. Please contact the event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 precautions.
CLOSURES — Government buildings and liquor stores are closed today for Thanksgiving.
CALDWELL — The ice-skating rink in Indian Creek Plaza will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. today The city’s Winter Wonderland display throughout downtown is up through Jan. 10. Find more hours and pricing at indiancreekplaza.com/ice-skating.
NAMPA — Idaho Bright Lights Festival at the Ford Idaho Horse Park, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., presented by Idaho Central Credit Union. This two-month long celebration will include a number of live music performances in the Main Stage covered area, a few steps from the holiday bar and fire pit. Stroll through the outdoor market for a night of lights, live music, warm or cold beverages, holiday shopping and fun photo ops.
Nightly activities today through Saturday and weekends through Jan. 1, 5-9 p.m.:
- Scavenger Hunt
- Holiday shopping with local Treasure Valley vendors
- Lights display by Silver Bells Decorative Lighting Solutions
- Seasonal drinks and bites
- Kid’s zone with activities, write out or drop off your Santa letters
- Warm up with a drink and your friends while watching the Boise State game or holiday movies by the fire pit
Tickets: $8 for young children, $12 for individuals 13 and older, $10 for seniors and those with a military discount, $30 for a couple (includes two drinks), $35 for a family of four. Find tickets and more information online: www.fordidahocenter.com/events/idaho-bright-lights-festival
MERIDIAN — The city of Meridian is ringing in the holidays with an array of activities. Here’s a look at what starts this month, according to the city’s website:
Santa’s Mailbox (Nov. 25 – Dec. 17): Children are encouraged to drop a letter to Santa into Santa’s Mailbox outside Meridian City Hall beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25. Letters with a legible return address that are placed in the mailbox through Dec. 17 will receive a response in the mail from Santa before Christmas. The festive red Santa’s Mailbox will be located along Broadway Avenue near Meridian City Hall’s outdoor plaza at 33 E. Broadway Ave. in downtown Meridian. Presented by Meridian Parks and Recreation.
Zoom with Santa (Registration opens Nov. 26): New this year, Santa will be available by appointment to virtually meet with children via Zoom, a widely used online meeting platform. Parents or guardians can go online to register their child for a 3-4 minute private virtual meeting with Santa to share Christmas wishes and conversation. Advanced reservations are required and will open on Thanksgiving Day. Sign up at christmasinmeridian.org. Capacity is limited.