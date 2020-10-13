Tuesday
Online — Free Virtual Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Middleton — Story Time in the Park, 10:30 a.m., Middleton Public Library.
Online — Coffee with Clare — Clare Mackintosh, 11 a.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Caldwell — Canyon County Republican Women monthly meeting, noon, Golden Palace, 703 Main St.
Online — Boise State Virtual Law Fair, 1 p.m.
Online — Meet the Candidates (virtually): District 21, 2 p.m., Meridian Chamber of Commerce YouTube and Facebook. More information: meridianchamber.org.
Online — Meet the Candidates (virtually): District 20, 3:30 p.m., Meridian Chamber of Commerce YouTube and Facebook. More information: meridianchamber.org.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Online — Setting Your HOA Budget Up For Success, 4:30 p.m., MGM Association Management.
Online — Teen Art and more, 4:30 p.m., Star Branch Library.
Online — Tween Program — Origami, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library.
Caldwell — Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market (final market of the season), 5 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave. Tuesdays on the Creek, featuring live music at 6 p.m. by Casio Dreams (‘80s hits).
Boise — Happy Hour Comedy Showcase, 6 p.m., Edge Brewing & Grill, 205 N. 10th St.
Online — Extreme Book Nerd Discussion Group, 6 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Chaos to Clarity webinar, 6 p.m., Thrivent Member Network – Northwest Region.
Online — YOGA with Martha via Zoom, 6 p.m., Hidden Springs Library and Victory Branch Library. Ada Community Libraries.
Online — Catherine Sanderson — Why We Act, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Wednesday
Idaho Press media partner KTVB is hosting a debate Oct. 14 with U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, and Democrat Aaron Swisher, candidates for Idaho’s 2nd congressional district. Swisher is running for a second time against incumbent Simpson, who is seeking reelection for his 11th term.
This debate will be live at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, at Channel 7.2 and on KTVB’s website, mobile app and YouTube channel. It will air again at 7 p.m. Oct. 16, on KTVB Channel 7.
Garden City — Safe Driving Program — safety, training and risk management services for fleet professionals and drivers of all vehicle types — Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Nampa — The City of Nampa is hosting a Community Food Distribution 2-7 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd. “There are no qualifications for food boxes beyond a stated need for food assistance.”
Online — Jessica Day George — Rider’s Reign, 4 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Middleton — Teen Council, 4 p.m., Middleton Public Library, 307 Cornell St.
Online — Teen Financial Literacy Workshop Series, 4 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — History Happy Hour: Hispanic Heritage Month, 5:30 p.m., Idaho State Museum.
Life’s Kitchen to host fundraising auction
Life’s Kitchen is hosting a fundraising online auction now through Monday, Oct. 19. Life’s Kitchen will also host its first-ever virtual event 2020 Sparkling Wine Spectacular Mask-R-Aid at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Party boxes are available. “We are excited to share our story with you and let you know what is happening at Life’s Kitchen.” Registration and more information is at lifeskitchensws.afrogs.org.