This week at Caldwell’s Indian Creek Plaza:
There are only two weeks left of Farm to Fork Farmers Market. For the next two Tuesdays, 5–8 p.m., take these last opportunities to sample local treats, such as Life44 savory and sweet pumpkin spice pancakes, and check out the event’s demonstration tent to pick up ingredients for at-home cooking. Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market thanks its demonstration sponsor A-1 Heating & Air.
Starting an hour after Farm to Fork Farmers Market opening is Tuesdays on the Creek, also in Indian Creek Plaza. Catch live music by Scott Pemberton (funk/rock) Tuesday from 6–9 p.m. as part of the concert series, with sponsorship from Citi and CP Audio.
Friday will feature a Grateful Concert by A Grateful Dead Tribute Band from 7–10 p.m. Tickets for the event, hosted by TO Entertain U LLC Idaho, are available through eventbrite.com.
Test your cornhole skills (and support a local cause) at the Stampede for the Cure: Cornhole Tournament from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is hosted by Stampede for the Cure. There will be food trucks, breweries represented and axe throwing. Over 10 custom decorated cornhole boards will be auctioned off. Sign-ups to play are available at stampedeforthecure.org, or just “come by and support a great local cause.”
Indian Creek Plaza is at 120 S. Kimball Ave. in downtown Caldwell. Information provided by Indian Creek Plaza and Destination Caldwell.
Tuesday
Online — Free Virtual Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Online — Construction Site Mission: Demolition! — Sherri Duskey Rinker, 10:30 a.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — District 14 candidate forum, 2 p.m., Meridian Chamber of Commerce Facebook and YouTube.
Online — Can’t Wait to Read Festival, 3 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Online — Shelf Stuff Author Panel!, 4 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Caldwell — Science Wizards, 4:30 p.m., Roberts Recreation Center, 504 Grant St.
Online — Becky Wallace — Far From Normal, 4:30 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Free Drop-In Writing Workshop, 6:30 p.m., The Cabin, thecabinidaho.org.
Online — Infant Adoption Information Seminar via Zoom, 6:30 p.m., A New Beginning Adoption Agency.
Wednesday
Online — Pout-Pout Fish Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Rediscovered Bookshop 180 N. Eighth St.
Online — District 22 candidate forum, 3:30 p.m., Meridian Chamber of Commerce Facebook and YouTube.
Online — Choose Your Own Adventure — Kyandreia Jones, 4 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Nampa — Geeko Labs, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Online — The College of Western Idaho (CWI) Foundation: Opening Doors Benefit Event, 7 p.m. Online Auction bidding available until Oct. 14. “Plan to join us online for an inspirational evening recognizing our donors, scholarship recipients, and all the amazing things happening at CWI.”
Boise — The Blue City Mic, 8 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Book It!
Join a virtual conversation on literature with fellow book lovers, book club members and author Elaine Ambrose at Garden City Library Foundation’s Treasure Valley Book Club Lunch and Share on Oct. 10 from noon to 1:30 p.m. A $20 registration fee will support “Bells for Books” and other library programs for adults and children. For more information or to register, contact gcpl.foundation@gmail.com or Sue at 208-340-9450.