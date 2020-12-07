Explore the 'frontier' of Idaho newspapers
Media personnel and the entire community are invited to a free virtual presentation, hosted by the University of Idaho, called “Heralds of Settlement: Newspapers on the Western Frontier” which looks at the history of Idaho newspapers and their cultural, political and economic role.
As described in the event's abstract: "The circulation of information played an important role in shaping American democracy and defining American culture and identity in the 19th Century. The history of journalism in the United States prioritizes the institutions and individuals of media markets in major urban areas. … Left out of this historical narrative are the people and places in the middle: the small city newspapers of the American Midwest and the rural booster papers of the Western Frontier."
Caitlin Cieslik-Miskimen, a media historian with the University of Idaho's School of Journalism of Mass Media, will give the presentation via Zoom 1:30-2:30 p.m. (Mountain time) on Tuesday at this shortened Zoom link: bit.ly/heraldsofsettlement.
Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser continues through Dec. 11
Idaho Foodbank's annual Empty Bowls fundraiser is still available online for community members to help Idahoans facing food insecurity.
Your purchase of an empty bowl includes: a uniquely crafted bowl, an Albertsons reusable shopping bag, $5 Albertsons gift card and a coupon to a local restaurant for soup. Those interested can donate that Albertsons gift card to The Idaho Foodbank to help provide more meals to those in need in the community, the nonprofit stated in a press release. Bowls will be available for pickup only at the Idaho Foodbank's Meridian warehouse, 133 W. Broadway Ave. More information about the event is at idahofoodbank.org/event/empty-bowls.
It is estimated that 1 in 9 individuals and 1 in 8 children were food insecure in Idaho prior to the pandemic, according to the press release. Recent projections that consider the impact of COVID-19 change that ratio to 1 in 7 Idahoans and 1 in 5 children.
With every $1 The Idaho Foodbank can provide enough food for up to five meals.
Community Calendar for Dec. 8
Virtual — Tax and Business Basics 101 for self-employed, 9 a.m. to noon, Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Meridian — Holiday Break Camps, 9:30 a.m., The Children's Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Virtual — Gov. Little will host a statewide AARP telephone town hall to provide information and answer questions regarding COVID-19 in Idaho. The hourlong conversation begins at noon MT. Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting vekeo.com/aarpidaho.
Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Virtual — Tween Program, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — YOGA with Martha, 6 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.