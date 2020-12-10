Jesse Tree’s to host first annual ‘Housed for the Holidays’ Thursday
Local housing advocate and nonprofit Jesse Tree is inviting the community to celebrate its accomplishments and “kick off the holiday season with jazz music, charcuterie and cocktails” at Housed for the Holidays on Thursday.
The online event (hosted on YouTube) will feature a presentation about preventing eviction and the housing crisis, and a look at Jesse Tree’s 2020 accomplishments with Executive Director, Ali Rabe.
A live conversation with Dr. David Pate, former CEO and president of St. Luke’s Health System, about the health importance of safe and reliable housing, especially during a pandemic, is also planned.
Tickets include access to the online video stream and the option for appetizers and pre-mixed cocktails. A Jesse Tree T-shirt can also be purchased and worn to “show your support for keeping our neighbors housed!” Tickets are $10-$60 at eventbrite.com.
“We are so grateful to the support you, and other members of the community have provided to Jesse Tree,” the nonprofit stated in the event announcement. “Thanks to your help, so far we’ve been able to provide rental assistance and case management to 326 Treasure Valley families this year. Thank you.”
Community Calendar, Dec. 10
Please note, due to the current circumstances around COVID-19, some event details may change. Please contact the event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 precautions.
Meridian — Holiday Break Camps, 9:30 a.m., The Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Virtual — Preschool Art, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Boise — Once and Future Books in-store shopping appointments start at 10:30 a.m. Please check availability. 1310 W. State St.
Caldwell — Afternoon Read, 2 p.m., Caldwell Public Library, 1010 Dearborn St.
Virtual — Teen Program, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library. adalib.org.
Nampa — Cravin’s Candy Store & Winter Garden a Glow, 5 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Virtual — “Elf the Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Nampa Civic Center.
Garden City — Scott Wallenberg’s Acoustaholics, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Comedy Night feat Thurs. Nite Frights through Heckler Vision, 8 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. Tickets are $7 at eventbrite.com.
Later this week:
Nampa First Church of the Nazarene to host drive-thru flu shot clinic Saturday
Nampa First Church of The Nazarene is planning to hold a free flu shot clinic 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 in the west parking lot, 601 16th Ave. S. Flu shots will be available at no cost at time of service to anyone 6 months of age and older. Your insurer will be billed when applicable. The event is also put on by Care House Partnerships and is sponsored by Saint Alphonsus Medical Group and Idaho State University.