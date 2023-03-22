Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan delivers his annual State of the Judiciary address to legislators Jan. 18 at the Idaho State Capitol. A bill that would increase judicial salaries received approval from budget writers Wednesday.
BOISE — The budget writers of the Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee on Wednesday approved a budget bill for an increase in judicial salaries. The budget is a trailer to HB 348.
Last session, the Legislature adjourned having approved pay raises for every state employee other than judges, the Idaho Press previously reported. A bill that passed both chambers tied judicial pay increases to substantial changes to the Idaho Judicial Council and judge-selection process; Gov. Brad Little vetoed the bill.
In this year's State of the Judiciary Address, Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan said the pool for new judicial openings is too small and called for salary increases.
The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday introduced HB 348 that would increase Idaho Supreme Court justice salaries by 3% to $165,212. Court of Appeals judges would see a 4.5% raise, District Court judges 4.7%, and magistrate judges would see 8.2%.
Under the legislation, Court of Appeals judges would make $8,000 less than the Supreme Court justices, district judges would earn $6,000 less than Court of Appeals judges, and magistrate judges would make $8,000 less than district judges.
The total cost to the general fund would be around $1.9 million. However, last year the Legislature appropriated money for judicial salary increases and the appropriation bill wasn't vetoed.
The difference between what was appropriated last year and this year's bill is $853,100. JFAC on Wednesday approved this appropriation in a 17-2 vote. The budget bill will need to be approved by both chambers.
The bill to increase the salaries will still need a committee hearing and to pass both chambers. It is sponsored by Reps. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, and Jon Weber, R-Rexberg, and Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland.
HOUSE PASSES BILL ALLOWING JUDGES TO SHIELD PERSONAL INFO
The Idaho House of Representatives unanimously voted Tuesday to pass a bill that would establish a process to shield the home addresses and telephone numbers of judges and their families from public disclosure.
If passed into law, Senate Bill 1059 would allow judicial officers to submit an application to have public agencies exempt their street address and telephone number and those of their family members from public disclosure.
The bill would apply to justices, judges or magistrate judges with chambers in the state of Idaho.
Rep. Christopher Allgood, R-Caldwell, sponsored the bill, which he said is modeled after an existing state law that shields the home addresses and telephone numbers of law enforcement officials from public disclosure.
“I think it is a very important step to maintain our rule of law that our judges can operate without threat at their home, where their family might be,” Allgood told legislators Tuesday.
Senate Bill 1059 heads next to Gov. Brad Little’s desk for final consideration. The Idaho Senate has already voted unanimously to pass the bill.