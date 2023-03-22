State of the Judiciary address

Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan delivers his annual State of the Judiciary address to legislators Jan. 18 at the Idaho State Capitol. A bill that would increase judicial salaries received approval from budget writers Wednesday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — The budget writers of the Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee on Wednesday approved a budget bill for an increase in judicial salaries. The budget is a trailer to HB 348. 

Last session, the Legislature adjourned having approved pay raises for every state employee other than judges, the Idaho Press previously reported. A bill that passed both chambers tied judicial pay increases to substantial changes to the Idaho Judicial Council and judge-selection process; Gov. Brad Little vetoed the bill.

