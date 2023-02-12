Fentanyl

Rep. Chris Allgood, R-Caldwell, spoke to House Judiciary, Rules and Administration about HB 67 on Thursday.

 Ruth Brown/Idaho Reports

Originally published Feb. 9 on Idaho Reports. The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee held a bill in committee Thursday that would have set a standard for trafficking fentanyl and introduced a mandatory minimum prison sentence.

Rep. Chris Allgood, R-Caldwell, pitched HB 67, saying it was necessary for the state’s safety.

