BOISE — After two days of testimony, the Senate Education Committee passed a bill to create an education savings account in an effort to increase school choice in Idaho; opponents worry it will divert too much funding from public schools.

The committee voted 6-3 to approve the legislation. Five of the senators who voted in favor were sponsors or co-sponsors of the bill.

230215 aj Education committee_04.JPG

Sen. Tammy Nichols presents to the Senate Education Committee in a hearing for a proposed education savings account.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics.

