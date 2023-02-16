BOISE — A bill to create a student loan repayment program to incentivize nurses to practice in rural areas passed through the Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday on an 8-5 vote.
Rep. Dori Healey, R-Boise, sponsored the legislation that would create a fund to repay some student debt for nurses who commit to working in designated rural health shortage areas and critical access hospitals in the state.
Eligible nurses could receive up to $25,000 over the course of three years of employment.
“The goal is that they’ll want to stay in the community as they’ll be committed to that community,” Healey said.
She said 37% of nurses in Idaho are set to retire within around 10 years, which will increase the need. She also noted a high number of vacancies in hospitals and clinics statewide, highlighting five vacancies in the hospital in Salmon.
"When you're that small of a hospital, five vacancies is a lot," Healey said.
The bill would create the Rural Nurse Loan Repayment Fund to administer the program. House Majority Leader Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, questioned why a new fund would be created when other funds exist that repay student debt for physicians and other health care providers serving in rural areas.
Chairman Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, and Idaho Hospital Association President Brian Whitlock said the physician program is partially funded through fees medical students pay at state-sponsored seats at the University of Washington and University of Utah; this would make commingling the funds difficult if the program were to be expanded to nurses, they said.
Eligible nurses could receive $5,000 after a year of employment in an eligible area, $10,000 after two years and another $10,000 after three years. Participants would only be eligible for three years, and funding can’t exceed the amount of student debt owed.
Priority would be given to nurses who are Idaho residents and graduated from an accredited nursing program in the state.
Each year the amount in the fund would be subject to appropriation and it would be set to end in 2029. The fund could receive private donations.
Only Whitlock contributed to testimony on the bill, and his comments clarified why the new fund would be set up instead of expanding the other programs.
Reps. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene; Mike Kinglsey, R-Lewiston; Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow; Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, and Blanksma voted against the bill.
Reps. Marco Erickson, R-Idaho Falls; Chenele Dixon, R-Kimberly; Josh Wheeler, R-Ammon; Sue Chew, D-Boise; Ilana Rubel, D-Boise; Vander Woude and Healey voted in favor.
A similar bill that would have capped loan payments at $75,000 per applicant passed through the Senate Health and Welfare Committee last year but died in a 14-17 vote on the Senate floor