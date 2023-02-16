House Health & Welfare Committee door
BOISE — A bill to create a student loan repayment program to incentivize nurses to practice in rural areas passed through the Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday on an 8-5 vote.

Rep. Dori Healey, R-Boise, sponsored the legislation that would create a fund to repay some student debt for nurses who commit to working in designated rural health shortage areas and critical access hospitals in the state.

