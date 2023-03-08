Capitol building drone photo MAIN ART

BOISE — Following a lengthy meeting, the House Education Committee decided to hold for one day a bill that would make sex education in public schools opt-in rather than opt-out. The committee will take it back up Thursday morning.

Three parents testified that they did not know the content of what was being taught in their children’s sex education classes and would not have consented had they known.

